Assam HSLC Result 2026: When is ASEEB Class 10th results releasing?

The Assam board HSLC result 2026 will appear on the screen. (Express photo/ representational)

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is likely to declare the HSLC Result 2026 before Bihu, that is, April 15, as per reports. While the Board has not officially confirmed the result date, last year, the HSLC results were declared on April 11. Once released, students who appeared for the Assam board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and assamresult.in.

Over 4.38 lakh students appeared for their HSLC examination this year. The HSLC examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27 at 1,046 centres across the state. This year, officials noted that several technical steps must be completed before the results can be formally announced. For more updates on the HSLC Result date, check IE Education.