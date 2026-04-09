Assam HSLC Result 2026: When is ASEEB Class 10th results releasing?

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) is likely to declare the HSLC Result 2026 before Bihu, that is, April 15, as per reports. While the Board has not officially confirmed the result date, last year, the HSLC results were declared on April 11. Once released, students who appeared for the Assam board Class 10 and Class 12 exams will be able to check their results on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, and assamresult.in.
Over 4.38 lakh students appeared for their HSLC examination this year. The HSLC examinations were conducted from February 10 to February 27 at 1,046 centres across the state. This year, officials noted that several technical steps must be completed before the results can be formally announced. For more updates on the HSLC Result date, check IE Education.
Last year, the ASSEB conducted the HSLC theory examinations between February 15 and March 3, while the practical exams were held earlier on January 21 and 22. Moreover, over four lakh students appeared for their Class 10 exam, a total of 2,70,471 candidates cleared it, taking the overall pass percentage to 63.98 per cent.
SEBA Assam Board Class 10 Result 2026: How to check Assam Class 10 Result
Step 1: Visit the official HSLC 2026 Assam result website – asseb.in, sebaonline.org or assamresult.in
Step 2- On the homepage, select the Assam HSLC 10th result 2026 link.
Step 3- Enter the roll number and fill out the captcha in the designated boxes.
Step 4- Click on the ‘Submit’ button.
Step 5- The Assam board HSLC result 2026 will appear on the screen.
Step 6- Download and take a printout.
Along with the HSLC results, ASSEB also releases the pass percentage, the best district and other important data. The HSLC compartment exams schedule is expected to be released with the results. The results of the HSLC compartment exams are usually released by mid-June at the official websites.