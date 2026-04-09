Assam HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: Assam Board 10th results on April 10, will be available on Digilocker

Assam HSLC Class 10th Results 2026 on April 10 Live Updates: Where can I check marksheets online? (Screengrab from ASSEB website)

ASSEB Assam Board HSLC Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam Board will likely announce the Class 10 Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2026 exam result on April 10. However, a confirmation on the timing is awaited from the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). Once declared the results will be made available on the official websites of the Assam Board at site.sebaonline.org and asseb.in.

The Class 10 Assam Board exams began on February 10, 2026 with the MIL/English exam and ended on February 27, 2026. The Assam Board Class 10 matric exams for the theory papers were held for a duration of three hours for most papers. The first shift began at 9 am and continued till 12 noon and the second shift was held between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Five minutes of extra time was allotted before the start of the exam in both shifts to read the question paper.

Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026 | Date and expected time Story continues below this ad Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 theory exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, 2025 and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. The result for these exams was declared on April 11, 2025. The overall pass percentage recorded was 63.98%. Around 4 lakhs students appeared for the exams out of which 2,70,471 students successfully passed the exams. Amishi Saikia topped the Assam board Class 10 matric result by scoring 591 (98.50%) out of 600. In 2024, the Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 16 to March 4, 2024 and the result was declared on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7%. Live Updates Apr 9, 2026 08:09 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Compartment exam details to be released later Students who are unable to pass in one or two subjects will be allowed to appear for compartment exams. The Assam board will release the schedule and application details after the results are declared. This gives students a second chance to clear their exam in the same year. Apr 9, 2026 08:09 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Evaluation process completed before result release The evaluation of answer sheets for the Assam HSLC exam is usually completed before the result is announced. After checking, the board verifies marks and prepares the final result. Once this process is done, the result is uploaded online. This ensures that the marks are accurate and properly checked. Apr 9, 2026 08:08 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: What details will be mentioned on marksheet The Assam HSLC marksheet will include important details like student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, division, and result status. It will also mention the school name and other basic details. Students should check all information carefully after downloading the result. Apr 9, 2026 07:58 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Last year result was declared in April Last year, the Assam HSLC Class 10 result was declared in April. The board has been following a similar timeline for the past few years. The pass percentage was above 70 per cent, and girls performed slightly better than boys. This year too, the result is expected to follow a similar schedule. Apr 9, 2026 07:56 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Ahead of result announcement, Digilocker confirms, results to be out tomorrow https://twitter.com/digilocker_ind/status/2042235292946751698 Apr 9, 2026 07:53 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Steps to check result after link is active Students can follow these steps to check their result once it is declared Go to the official website Click on the HSLC result link Enter your roll number Submit the details View and download the result Students should carefully check all details mentioned in the marksheet. Apr 9, 2026 07:49 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Minimum marks needed to pass the exam To pass the Assam HSLC exam, students need to score at least 30 per cent marks in each subject and overall. Marks from practical exams and internal assessments are also added to the final score. Students who fail in one or two subjects may get a chance to appear for compartment exams later. Apr 9, 2026 07:43 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Official websites to check SEBA results online Once declared, the Assam HSLC result 2026 will be available on official websites such as sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Students will need to enter their roll number and captcha code to access their marksheets. Due to heavy traffic, the websites may experience slowdowns, so candidates should remain patient while checking results online. Apr 9, 2026 07:41 PM IST Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Result likely to be announced tomorrow on April 10 The Assam HSLC Class 10 result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, with Board sources indicating the release on April 10. While the Board of Secondary Education, Assam has not officially confirmed the date, past timelines suggest early April announcements. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready and regularly check official platforms for updates. Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result 2025: Date and time to be announced soon. (Representative Image/ Express Photo) Assam SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Date, Time Live Updates: To view their result students can visit either of the two official websites (site.sebaonline.org and asseb.in) and then click on the link that reads 'HSLC Result 2026'. Enter roll number and other login credentials, and the result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download or take a screenshot to save their scores for future references.

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