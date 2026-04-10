Assam HSLC Class 10th Results 2026 Out: ASEEB Matric re-evaluation portal to open on April 13

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has announced the Class 10th (HSLC) results on April 10, 2026. The HSLC students can check their results and download marksheets from the official websites — resultsassam.nic.in, results.sebaonline.org, sebaonline.org, and assamresult.in. In the press release, after the results declaration, the Board stated that students who wish to verify their marks can apply for re-checking of their answer scripts. SEBA has confirmed that candidates will be able to obtain scanned copies of their evaluated answer script, the OMR sheet, and the official answer key. Applications must be submitted through the designated online portal, which will go live on April 13.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

The Assam HSLC compartment examinations, the Board stated that for those who did not pass all subjects, SEBA has announced that the compartmental examination will be held in May 2026. The online application portal for this exam will be made available shortly. Eligibility criteria have been clearly defined:

-Students who have failed in a maximum of three subjects.

-Students who have secured at least 170 marks in aggregate.

Assam HSLC 10th Results 2026: How to check marks online

Eligible candidates will be allowed to appear in selected HSLC subjects, giving them a chance to clear their Class 10 without losing an entire academic year. For more information on Assam HSLC, HS results, toppers’ names, check IE Education.

The official gazette confirms that the date for distribution of the hard copy (certificate-cum-marksheet) for passed candidates will be announced separately in due course. Failed students will not receive a hard copy by default; they must apply at the board office if they need one.

The overall pass percentage for Assam HSLC 2026 stands at 65.62%. Out of 4,29,249 students who appeared, a total of 2,81,701 have been declared passed — an improvement over last year’s 63.98%

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This year, the Class 10 Assam Board exams started on February 10, 2026, and continued till February 27, 2026. Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 theory exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3. The HSLC results for these exams were declared on April 11, 2025.