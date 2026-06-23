Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 (Out): How to check scorecards at sebaonline.org

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has declared the HSLC Compartment Examination Result 2026 today, on June 23. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 compartment or supplementary examination can check their scorecards on the official websites at sebaonline.org or asseb.in.

Students will need their roll number and other required credentials to access and download their marksheet. The online result will indicate the candidate’s qualifying status and subject-wise performance.

How to check Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026

Students can follow the steps given below to obtain their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website, sebaonline.org

Step 2: Click on the HSLC Compartment Result 2026 link available on the homepage