Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026 (Out): How to check scorecards at sebaonline.org

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has declared the HSLC Compartment Examination Result 2026 today, on June 23. Candidates who appeared for the Class 10 compartment or supplementary examination can check their scorecards on the official websites at sebaonline.org or asseb.in.
Students will need their roll number and other required credentials to access and download their marksheet. The online result will indicate the candidate’s qualifying status and subject-wise performance.
Students can follow the steps given below to obtain their results:
Step 1: Visit the official website, sebaonline.org
Step 2: Click on the HSLC Compartment Result 2026 link available on the homepage
Step 3: Enter the required login credentials, including roll number
Step 4: Submit the details
Step 5: The result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download and save the marksheet for future reference
Students are advised to verify all details on the marksheet carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they should contact the board through the prescribed channels. Those who have cleared the compartment examination can now proceed with the admission process for Class 11 and other higher studies.
The compartment examination provides a second opportunity to students who could not clear one or more subjects in the main HSLC examination. Candidates who have successfully cleared the compartment exam will now be eligible to continue with higher secondary admissions and other academic plans.
In the main HSLC Examination 2026, a total of 4,29,249 students appeared, out of whom 2,81,701 passed. The overall pass percentage stood at 65.62 per cent, an improvement from 63.98 per cent recorded in 2025. Boys recorded a pass percentage of 67.78 per cent, while girls registered 63.96 per cent.