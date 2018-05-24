Declared! Assam SEBA HSLC result 2018 Date and Time: 10th result declared at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC 10th result 2018: The result is available at the official website sebaonline.org. (Representational image) Assam HSLC 10th result 2018: The result is available at the official website sebaonline.org. (Representational image)

Assam HSLC 10th result 2018: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has declared the HSLC/ AHM 10th result today, on May 25. The result is be available on the official website, sebaonline.org. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am. The list of top 10 position holders have also been announced. Out of a total number of 3,44,215 students who had appeared, 1,89,191 have passed. A total of 60,987 students have got the first division, 81,853 second division and a total of 46,351 students have got third division. Distinction has been obtained by a total of 6477 students.

The Class 10 examination that was conducted from February 16 to March 8, 2018 at various centres across the state of Assam. The Assam board will declare the results of class 12 examinations on May 31 at 11 am. As many as 3,47,158 candidates are appearing for the HSLC exams, whereas 9,442 students would sit for the AHM exams this time.

This year, the Assam Board has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations. The Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.

Assam HSLC/ AHM 10th result 2018: Date and Time

The board has declared the HSLC/ AHM class 10 result today, on May 25 at 9 am. The students can check the same through the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

The SEBA HSLC result is also be available via mobile. Follow the procedure

For BSNL users

SMS to 57766 with the format

SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 58888111

For AirTel users

AS10 give space type roll number

and send to 5207011

Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

