Assam HSLC 2026: Students who failed must take re-admission in Class 10, says ASSEB

Students who failed the HSLC examination 2026 will be required to seek re-admission to Class 10 for regular classes. Only after completing this re-admission process will they be eligible to appear in subsequent examinations, as per a notice by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, released on June 23, 2026.

According to the notification, students may seek readmission to the same school from which they appeared for the HSLC examination in 2026. However, if the parent school is unable to offer re-admission, students have been allowed to take admission in any other school within the same examination centre from where they had appeared.

The board, in its notice, also clarified that there will be no change in the registration number of re-admitted students. They will be required to appear in subsequent examinations using the same registration number they were originally allotted.

Students re-admitted under this process will be permitted to change their elective subject if they wish to. However, this change must be made before the half-yearly examination. Once the half-yearly examination is conducted, no further change of subject will be allowed.

Key conditions for re-admitted students

The notification lays down several conditions that schools and students must follow:

–Schools where such students take re-admission will be responsible for conducting practical assessments for the period of study and submitting practical and internal assessment marks to ASSEB.

–Students will have to compulsorily appear in the half-yearly examination of Class 10. Failure to do so will mean they will not be allowed to appear in the next HSLC examination.

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–The Head of the Institution has been directed to supervise the attendance of these students in class, monitor their academic progress, and include them in remedial classes as per their needs.

The board has set August 14, 2026, as the deadline by which Heads of Schools must ensure that the entire re-admission process is completed. This year in the board examination, the pass percentage was 65.62 per cent.

A total of 4,38,564 candidates had registered for the exam, of which 4,29,249 appeared. Among them, 2,81,701 students successfully passed, including 85,189 in the first division, 1,50,167 in the second division, and 46,345 in the third division. Male candidates recorded a pass percentage of 67.78%, with 1,26,398 students clearing the exam out of 1,86,468 who appeared.

For more updates, students and parents may visit the official ASSEB website at site.sebaonline.org or contact the board via email at boardassam@gmail.com.