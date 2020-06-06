Assam HSLC 2020 results declared: CM Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates students, wishes luck for future endeavours

Assam HSLC results declared: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal Assam HSLC results declared: Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam HSLC results declared: Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday congratulated the students who passed the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and AHM examinations and extended his wishes for their future endeavours. He also motivated the students who failed to rise up to their expectations and asked them not to lose hope and continue the hard work. The students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam HSLC 2020 Results LIVE Updates

“Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who came out with flying colours in the HSLC & AHM Examinations 2020. My best wishes for a bright future ahead. Those who didn’t get expected results should not lose hope & keep working hard. Success will definitely be yours,” Sonowal tweeted.

Heartiest congratulations to all my young friends who came out with flying colours in the HSLC & AHM Examinations 2020. My best wishes for a bright future ahead. Those who didn’t get expected results should not lose hope & keep working hard. Success will definitely be yours. pic.twitter.com/I9TWmE7BEG — Sarbananda Sonowal (@sarbanandsonwal) June 6, 2020

The Assam Board of Secondary Education released the results of HSLC examinations at 9 am on June 6. Around 3.5 lakh students had appeared for the same, out of which 64.80 per cent candidates cleared the exams. This year, SEBA registered a rise of 4.57 percent in the passing percentage as compared to 2019.

Read | Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2020 declared: How to check marks online

Dhritiraj Bastav Kalita from Darrang district emerged as the leading scorer with a total of 595 marks. Alangkrita Gautam held the second position, while three students, Debisma Pariya Borah, Jyotisman Deva Sarma and Chaki G Bulton, scored equal number of marks for the third position.

Heartiest congratulations to Class X students on your results. Those who may not have done well, don't lose heart for success is sum of small efforts. Special compliments to parents and teachers for your patience & hard work. Wish you all a glorious future ahead. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 6, 2020

Among the districts, Nalabari outranked others as 78.73 per cent students cleared the exam from the region.

In Pictures | Websites to check for Assam HSLC result

However, a major proportion of students – 95628 – have cleared the exam in the third division category, followed by 77850 in second and 48278 students who cleared the exam in the first division.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd