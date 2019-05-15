Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019 available now at these websites

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the result of HSLC class 10 examination on Wednesday, on May 15. The result is now available at the official website, sebaonline.org. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am.

LIVE UPDATES | Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results 2019

Assam SEBA HSLC result 2018: When and where

The students can check their result at the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

ALSO READ | Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check score via SMS, website, mobile-app?

HSLC

Total Students – 342691

First Division + Distinction + Star – 48599

Distinction – 5522

Distinction + Star – 16848

Second Division – 71020

Third Division – 82889

Toppers –

Meghashree Bora – 594

Pratyasha Medhi – 593

Chinmoy Hazarika – 593

Anushree Bhuyan – 591

Afreen Ahmed – 591

Among AHM students, a total of 9441 appeared of which 600 scored first division + distinction + star, while 20 scored at 20 and 111 got distinction and star.

Second Division – 2102

Third Division -2608

Toppers –

Selim Ahmed – 561

Abdul Aziz – 553

Ilias Ali – 547

How to check Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 via app

SEBA also introduced a mobile application for results, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Apart from it, the students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

Assam SEBA HSLC result 2018 via sms

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.