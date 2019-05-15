Assam HSLC 10th Result 2019 available now at these websites

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the result of HSLC class 10 examination on Wednesday, on May 15. The result is now available at the official website, sebaonline.org. The students can collect their mark sheets from the respective schools from 11 am.
The students can check their result at the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
HSLC
Total Students – 342691
First Division + Distinction + Star – 48599
Distinction – 5522
Distinction + Star – 16848
Second Division – 71020
Third Division – 82889
Toppers –
Meghashree Bora – 594
Pratyasha Medhi – 593
Chinmoy Hazarika – 593
Anushree Bhuyan – 591
Afreen Ahmed – 591
Among AHM students, a total of 9441 appeared of which 600 scored first division + distinction + star, while 20 scored at 20 and 111 got distinction and star.
Second Division – 2102
Third Division -2608
Toppers –
Selim Ahmed – 561
Abdul Aziz – 553
Ilias Ali – 547
How to check Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 via app
SEBA also introduced a mobile application for results, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Apart from it, the students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Assam SEBA HSLC result 2018 via sms
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.
The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.