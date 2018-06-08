Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared at sebaonline.org, check pass percent 56.04, meet the toppers

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati has released the result of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. These result is available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.

Nearly, 3,44,215 students registered for the exam of which 1,89,191 passed. A total of 6477 students got distinction with 60,987 received first division, 81,853 got the second division and 46,351 got the third division.

Top 3 rank holders

Following are the top three position holders:

1. Raktim Bhuyan toppped the exams with 593 marks

2. Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah stood second with 592 marks

3. Sultana Ayishah Siddique, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha stood third with 591 marks

SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 under strict security. To view scores, go to the official websites mentioned above and click on the link for the HSLC results 2017. When the page will open, enter your roll number in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.