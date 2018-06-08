Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: Result declared at sebaonline.org, check pass percent 56.04, meet the toppers

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2018 Highlights: The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati has released the result of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. These result is available on app as well on about 12 websites. These are sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.
Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2018: Websites to check scores
Nearly, 3,44,215 students registered for the exam of which 1,89,191 passed. A total of 6477 students got distinction with 60,987 received first division, 81,853 got the second division and 46,351 got the third division.
Top 3 rank holders
Following are the top three position holders:
1. Raktim Bhuyan toppped the exams with 593 marks
2. Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah stood second with 592 marks
3. Sultana Ayishah Siddique, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha stood third with 591 marks
SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018 under strict security. To view scores, go to the official websites mentioned above and click on the link for the HSLC results 2017. When the page will open, enter your roll number in the fields provided. Download the results and take a print out of the same for further reference.
Subject-wise, in Assamese 126554 students appeared, in Bengali, it was 14629 candidates, Bodo language saw 9071 students while in English and Hindi, a total of 21950 and 3772 students appeared respectively.
Apart from this, the Board has also decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage. Under this, grace marks have been provided - maximum of eight marks in single subject and maximum 15 marks distributed in three subjects.
This year, as a pilot project on experimental basis, the answer scripts of general mathematics have been evaluated digitally. It has also been decided to moderate marks in all core subjects of HSLC/AHM examination 2018 for extending proportionate benefit to all candidates. As per moderation policy, so decided, maximum five marks have been considered for each subject.
As per reports, Nahid Afreen of Indian Idol Junior fame, has scored 91.5 per cent in her HSLC exam. The singer made her debut as a playback singer in the Bollywood flick Akira which was released in 2016.
Well wishers have posted motivational messages for those who have not been able to score well.
The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. Result is now available at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in
1) Md. Mizanur Rahman of Kamandanga High Madrassa, Dhubri: 556 marks
2) Nazmul Huda of Chapar Madrassa HS School, Dhubri: 555 marks
3) Sabiha Sabnam of Pachim Mangaldoi High Madrassa, Darrang: 549 marks
The process to apply for re-checking begins today. Students would be allowed to apply online for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration. The pass percentage recorded for Assam Madrassa Examination is 50.62. The first rank has been secured by Md. Mizanur Rahman of Kamandanga High Madrassa, Dhubri, with an aggregate of 556 marks.
The eight position has been jointly secured by six students. The pass percentage for boys stands at 59 per cent and that for the girls, it is 53.23 per cent. Those who whish to apply for re-checking can do so from today. They can apply online for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.
The overall pass percentage this year stands at 56.04
Students should keep their hall ticket/admit card ready while checking the result. The result is also available at assamonline.in
Out of a total number of 9343 students, 4604 have passed. Distinction has been obtained by 25 students. A total of 831 students got first division, 2489 second division and 1284 students have got the third division.
Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams. Marksheets will now be availabe from 11 am onwards.
Out of a total number of 3,44,215 students who had appeared, 1,89,191 have passed. A total of 60,987 students have got the first division, 81,853 second division and a total of 46,351 students have got third division. Distinction has been obtained by a total of 6477 students.
Compartment examination is conducted for the students who did are unable to clear the examination. Last year, the board had announced the dates for compartmental examinations from July 27 to July 31. Around 75431 candidates have appeared for the compartmental examinations.
The result has been declared for Class10 HSLC examination. The list of top 10 position holders have also been announced.
From 9 am onwards, students will be able to check their result at the official websites.
The result will be released anytime now. Students can also check their scores at examresults.net
The result will be out in half an hour. Students have also share memes on Twitter to express their nervousness.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on May 31. The AHSEC secretary Kamal Gogoi said that the Assam Board will declare the results on May 31 at 11 am through a press conference. The students will get their results through the official websites and app likely from 11 am
In 2017, the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 per cent. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.
The SEBA HSLC result will also be available via mobile. Follow the below mentioned procedure to obtain your marks:
For BSNL usersSMS to 57766 with the formatSEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 58888111
For AirTel usersAS10 give space type roll numberand send to 5207011
Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state.
Last year, the result of HSLC examination was declared on May 31. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.
The result for Class 10th exam will be released in an hour, at 9 am.
This year, the SEBA has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. In some sensitive centres, CCTVs were also installed to monitor the examination process.
The Assam Board has also introduced a mobile application to feature Seba results 2018, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. The matric and high madarsa results will also be available on 12 websites and through text message.
The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.
Students should follow the below mentioned steps to obtain their scores:
Step 1: Log on to any of the official websites
Step 2: Click on the link for result
Step 3: In the provided fields, enter your roll number/registration number and other required details
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen
Step 6: Download the same and take a printout for future reference
Last year, Parthapratim Bhuyan of Jatiya Vidyalaya, Tihu had topped the HSLC examination. He scored 589 marks out of 600. The second position was shared by three students - Tanmayee Hazarika of BVFC Model High School, Dibrugarh, Rajanya Kashyap Gogoi of Salt Brook Academy, Dibrugarh and Nurul Hoque Ali of Raghunath Choudhury HS School, Mukalmua. They all scored 588 marks.
Once released, students will be able to check their respective scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. In case due to heavy traffic one is unable to open these websites, he/she may also view their results at other websites such as results.sebaonline.org , examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com and assamresult.in.
The Board of Secondary Education Assam, Guwahati will declare the results of HSLC and Madrassa examinations today at around 9 am. This year, around 3.53 lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 10 or High School Leaving Certificate exam. SEBA conducted the HSLC exams from February 16 to March 10, 2018.