Resultassam.nic.in, Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 LIVE: ASSEB Matric result at 10.30 AM, Ranoj Pegu confirms

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Marksheet Link at Sebaonline.org, resultassam.nic.in LIVE: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the Class 10 Division 1 Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) examination results for 2026 exams today at 10.30 am. A tentative timeline was also hinted at by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma during an election rally. As per his remarks, the ASSEB Class 10 High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Matric results are scheduled to be announced on April 10. After the Assam board 2026 HSLC results are declared, students can access their Assam board Class 10 marksheets through the official websites — asseb.in, sebaonline.org, and assamresult.in. Also, the Class 10 SEBA 2026 result marksheets will be available at result.digilocker.gov.in and ASSEB mobile app. For more information on SEBA Class 10 matric result, students can check the IE Education portal.

Assam Board HSLC 10th Result 2026 LIVE: Check Here

The Class 10 matric examinations for 2026 were conducted between February 10 and February 27. In comparison, last year the Assam Board held the HSLC theory exams from February 15 to March 3 and the results were declared on April 11. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 63.98 per cent.

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In 2024, the results were announced on April 20. Previously, the results had been released on May 22 in 2023, June 7 in 2022, and July 29 in 2021.

Live Updates Apr 10, 2026 08:52 AM IST Assam board Matric Result 2026 Live Updates: Pass percentages over the years The pass percentage in the Assam Board Class 10 matric exams has fluctuated over the years, standing at 63.98 per cent in 2025, compared to 75.7 per cenr in 2024 and 72.69 per cent in 2023. Earlier, it was recorded at 56.49 per cent in 2022, peaked at 93.10 per cent in 2021, and stood at 64.80 per cent in 2020. Apr 10, 2026 08:45 AM IST HSLC Assam Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When did SEBA conduct Class 10 matric result? The Class 10 matric 2026 exams were conducted from February 10 to February 27. Apr 10, 2026 08:32 AM IST Assam board HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Matric result also at DigiLocker The results.digilocker.gov.in website will also be hosting the Class 10 matric results. https://twitter.com/digilocker_ind/status/2042235292946751698 Apr 10, 2026 08:29 AM IST SEBA Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: How many students appeared last year A total of 4,29,449 students had registered for the Class 10 matric exam last year. Of them, as many as 4,22,737 students appeared, including 1,87,752 male candidates and 2,34,985 female students. As many as 6,712 students were absent from the exam, while the results of 22 students have been withheld. Additionally, 101 students were expelled during the course of the exams. Overall, 2,70,471 students successfully passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 63.98 per cent. Among them, the pass percentage of male students stood at 67.59 per cent, while that of female students was recorded at 61.09 per cent. Apr 10, 2026 08:25 AM IST Assam HSLC 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: Do we know at what time Assam board result is releasing? The Assam board Class 10 matric result will be announced at 10.30 am. Apr 10, 2026 08:20 AM IST Assam HSLC 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: What are the official websites to check the Assam board result? The official websites to check and download the Assam board result is site.sebaonline.org and DigiLocker. To check the result at result.digilocker.gov.in, students will have to login with their roll numbers. Apr 10, 2026 08:16 AM IST Assam HSLC 10th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: When is Assam board Class 10 matric result? The Assam board Class 10 Matric 2026 result will be announced at 10.30 am today, April 10.