Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 12th results releasing on April 28 at ahsec.assam.gov.in

This year’s Class 12 ASSEB examinations were held from February 11 to March 16.

Assam Board HS 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will declare the Class 12 board exam results on April 28, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed. Results for the science, arts, and commerce streams will be available on the official websites — asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in — where students can log in with their roll numbers to check scores. The Board has already published the Class 10 results earlier this month.

This year’s Class 12 ASSEB examinations were held from February 11 to March 16. Last year, the ASSEB results were declared on April 30 for exams conducted between February 13 and March 17, with more than 3,02,420 students appearing. For details on passing criteria, toppers, and related updates, students can also visit the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad Assam HS Class 12 students will need their login credentials to access the 2026 intermediate results online. After entering the required details, they can download their provisional marksheets. The online results are for immediate reference only; students must collect the original mark sheets from their respective schools. Live Updates Apr 27, 2026 03:25 PM IST Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Results on April 28 Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to confirm that the Assam HS Final Result 2026 will be declared on April 28. He extended his best wishes to all students appearing for the exam. No official time has been announced by ASSEB yet Apr 27, 2026 03:21 PM IST Assam HS Result 2026 Live Updates: Class 12th results tomorrow The wait is almost over. The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), formerly known as AHSEC, is set to declare the Higher Secondary (Class 12) Final Result 2026 on April 28. This live blog will keep you updated through the night with everything you need to know. Stay tuned. The exam was conducted between February 11 to March 16, 2026. Students can check their HS Result 2026 by visiting the official websites of ASSEB — asseb.in or site.sebaonline.org. On the homepage, they need to click on the result tab and then select the HS Result 2026 option. After that, they must enter their login credentials, including roll number and captcha code, and press the submit button. The marksheet will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference. To pass the HS Assam Board exams, students must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as the aggregate. Those who fail to meet this criterion will be required to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for the same are expected to be released soon on the official websites.

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