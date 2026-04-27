Assam HS Result 2026 Date: AHSEC to declare Class 12th results on April 28 at asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will announce the Class 12 board exam results on April 28, as confirmed by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Results for the science, arts, and commerce streams will be declared on the official websites — asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in — where students can log in with their roll numbers to check their scores. The Board has already released Class 10th results.

HS Class 12th students of the Assam Board will require their credentials to download the Class 12 intermediate results. Students can download their HS results after entering the details. The Assam Class 12 2026 online results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet.

This year’s Class 12 ASSEB examinations were held from February 11 to March 16. Last year, the ASSEB results were declared on April 30 for exams conducted between February 13 and March 17, with more than 3,02,420 students appearing. For details on passing criteria, toppers, and related updates, students can also visit the IE Education portal.

Assam HS Results 2026: Date and time

Assam State Board will declare results on Tuesday, April 28. The Board has not issued a time when the results for Class 12th will be out. Students who registered and appeared for the exam will be able to check and download HS results from asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in. Apart from the official websites, students will be able to check their results on DigiLocker and the UMANG app.

Students can check their HS Result 2026 by visiting the official websites of ASSEB — asseb.in or site.sebaonline.org. On the homepage, they need to click on the result tab and then select the HS Result 2026 option. After that, they must enter their login credentials, including roll number and captcha code, and press the submit button. The marksheet will then appear on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference.

To pass the HS Assam Board exams, students must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as the aggregate. Those who fail to meet this criterion will be required to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for the same are expected to be released soon on the official websites.

Last year, Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia secured the top positions across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, respectively. Girls with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent across every stream.