Assam HS Result 2026: How Class 12th pass percentages have changed over the years across streams?

AHSEC Assam HS Result 2026: The Assam Higher Secondary (HS) examination results over the past few years show a fluctuating trend in pass percentages, both overall and across streams. Data from recent years indicates that while the board has largely maintained pass rates above 80 per cent, there have been notable variations. The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division 2, or the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), is yet to announce an update on the Class 12 HS result date and time.

The board will announce the pass percentages across all streams along with the declaration of the results. The Assam Board Class 12 exams were held from February 11 to March 16.

Last year, the overall pass percentage in the Assam board Class 12 HS results stood at 79.26 per cent, a slight dip compared to the previous year. Stream-wise performance showed science emerging as the top-performing stream with 84.88 per cent, followed by commerce at 82.18 per cent and arts at 81.03 per cent. The vocational stream recorded a significantly lower pass percentage of 68.55 per cent.

Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Assam board results on April 30 for the exams held between February 13 and March 17. Over 3,02,420 students appeared for the Assam Board Higher Secondary exam last year.

A year earlier, in 2024, the board recorded a much stronger performance, with an overall pass percentage of 88.64 per cent. Stream-wise, science again led with 90.29 per cent, while commerce recorded 88.28 per cent and arts 88.24 per cent. The vocational stream also performed relatively well at around 85.78 per cent.

In 2023, however, the results saw a noticeable decline, with the overall pass percentage dropping to 84.96 per cent. The fall was more pronounced across streams – arts dropped sharply to 70.12 per cent, while science stood at 84.96 per cent and commerce at 79.57 per cent.

In 2022, 92.19 per cent of science students passed, while the pass percentages in commerce and arts stood at 87.27 per cent and 83.48 per cent, respectively. To know more about the ASSEB Class 12 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

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Looking further back, the impact of the pandemic is clearly visible in 2021, when the pass percentage surged to 98.92 per cent, largely due to alternative assessment methods instead of traditional exams. In 2020, the pass rate was 86.52 per cent, followed by 83.11 per cent in 2019, and 87.05 per cent in 2018.

While the Assam board HS science stream consistently records the highest pass percentage, arts shows the most fluctuation, often pulling down the overall average in weaker years. Commerce typically remains stable in the middle range, while vocational courses continue to report comparatively lower success rates.