Assam HS exams: Decision will come after CBSE comes out with modalities, says CM

On Thursday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said that decision on holding the class 12 exams in the state will be taken after the CBSE announces modalities for marking the students. Addressing a press conference on his first visit to the national capital as CM, he also said that all willing residents of Assam will be vaccinated by the end of December as more COVID-19 vaccines will be arriving in the state from this month onwards.

On asked that whether the class 12 exams conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council will be cancelled, Sarma said, “decision in this regard will be taken after consultation with all stakeholders as it is a question of a students’ future”.

The Union government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE Class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 pandemic with Prime Minister Narendra Modi asserting that the decision has been taken in the interest of students and that the anxiety among students, parents, and teachers must be put to an end.

“We welcome the decision taken by the prime minister. We will wait till the CBSE announces the modalities for marking the students. We will have to take a practical decision as a guardian and take into consideration the students who aspire to pursue medical or engineering courses and what will be the admission criteria for them”, he said.