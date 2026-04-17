Assam HS Board Results 2026: Results today? Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarifies

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and now the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), will not be releasing HS results today (April 17). Shutting down rumours on social media and among student groups about the HS results, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in a post on the microblogging site X, clarified that the Assam HS results will not be released on April 17. In a post at 9: 53 pm on April 16, he tweeted on X, “HS Exam results will not be declared tomorrow. This is a rumour.” The education minister also tagged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.

This year, the Assam HS exams were held from February 11 to March 16, 2026. Last year, the Assam HS results were announced on April 30 at 9 am, with a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations.