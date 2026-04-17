Assam HS Board Results 2026: Results today? Education Minister Ranoj Pegu clarifies

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The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) and now the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC), will not be releasing HS results today (April 17). Shutting down rumours on social media and among student groups about the HS results, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, in a post on the microblogging site X, clarified that the Assam HS results will not be released on April 17. In a post at 9: 53 pm on April 16, he tweeted on X, “HS Exam results will not be declared tomorrow. This is a rumour.” The education minister also tagged CM Himanta Biswa Sarma.
This year, the Assam HS exams were held from February 11 to March 16, 2026. Last year, the Assam HS results were announced on April 30 at 9 am, with a total of 3,02,420 students appeared for the HS examinations.
HS Exam results will not be declared tomorrow. This is a rumour. @himantabiswa pic.twitter.com/yalSw7Mrt9
— Ranoj Pegu (@ranojpeguassam) April 16, 2026
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AHSEC Assam Board HS Class 12 exams in the last academic session were held between February 13 and March 17 in two shifts, and the practical component was conducted from January 29 to February 10.
The AHSEC Arts stream had the highest (2,30,091) number of students, followed by science with 57,724 students, Commerce with 17,869, and Vocational Education had 1,241 students, last year. In the HS Arts stream, 81.03% of students passed; in Science, the pass rate was 84.88%; in Commerce, 82.18% of students passed. Meanwhile, students from the Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 68.55%.
Assam Class 10th Results 2026 were issued on April 10
Meanwhile, the Board has released the ASSEB Class 10th board exam results on April 10.A total of 4,38,564 candidates had applied for the Assam Board HSLC 2026 exam. Of them, as many as 4,29,249 students appeared for the exam. This year, 65.62% students have passed the HSLC exam. The Assam board Class 10 matric result rechecking application started from April 13.
The Class 10 Assam Board exams started on February 10, 2026, and continued till February 27, 2026. Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 theory exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3. The HSLC results for these exams were declared on April 11, 2025. For more information on Assam HSLC, HS results, and toppers’ names, check IE Education.