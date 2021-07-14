Assam govt allows recruitment tests, entrance exams for higher education

ASDMA on July 6 had issued directives for the containment of COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas across the state until further orders which stipulates no meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces. (Picture for representation)

The Assam government on Tuesday allowed the recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education to be conducted under certain conditions. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) issued an order stating that recruitment and entrance examinations for higher education are permitted across the state with strict adherence to the maintenance of coronavirus protocols, including observance of COVID appropriate behaviour by all concerned.

The examinations should be conducted with 50 per cent of the seating capacity in the examination hall or 50 candidates whichever is lower, the order signed by ASDMA Chief Executive Officer G D Tripathi said. Also, not more than 200 candidates will be allowed to take examinations at any centre in a shift.

Candidates appearing in the examinations will be exempted from the restrictions on movement during curfew hours, inter-district movement, the odd-even formula of vehicular movement in urban areas on the production of valid admit cards.

ASDMA on July 6 had issued directives for the containment of COVID-19 in both rural and urban areas across the state until further orders which stipulates no meeting or gathering at any open or closed spaces. The decision to allow recruitment and entrance examinations was taken following requests received from various departments, organisations and agencies from across the state on offline mode for the greater interest of the candidates.