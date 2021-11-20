Assam govt allocates 2 MBBS seats to Bhutan students from current academic year

India’s Ambassador to Bhutan Ruchira Kamboj today took to Twitter to inform that the Assam government has allocated two seats in the MBBS course to students of neighbouring country Bhutan from this academic year

“The Assam Government has allocated two MBBS seats for #Bhutan from this academic year, to foster the vibrant people-to-people ties between our two countries #MesmerisingAssam #Bhutan,” she wrote.

The Assam Government has allocated two MBBS seats for #Bhutan from this academic year, to foster the vibrant people-to people ties between our two countries #MesmerisingAssam #Bhutan — Ruchira Kamboj (@RuchiraKamboj) November 20, 2021

An Assam government official further said the request for the reservation of seats was placed before Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by the Consul General of Bhutan in Guwahati Phub Tshering a couple of months ago.

Two MBBS seats with full scholarship may be considered for candidates of Bhutan, subject to necessary approval by the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs, Government of India, and clearance from the External Affairs Ministry.

“As per the government of Assam’s proposal, both the seats are to be allocated from the Central pool of MBBS seats in the medical colleges in the state,” he said.

(with PTI inputs)