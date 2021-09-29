Assam down town University (AdtU) hosts its 8th convocation ceremony

Assam down town University hosted the 8th Convocation Ceremony recently. This year, a total of 944 students and research scholars have been awarded degrees, out of which 724 are graduates, 213 post graduates, and 7 PhD.

The university conferred honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) to Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, former Chief Minister of Assam and social activist, and to social activist and entrepreneur Padma Hazarika. Dean of Studies, Bandana Dutta, presented the PhD degrees to the seven research scholars.

Jyotismita Sarma (BSc Microbiology) and Jutima Baruah (MSc Microbiology) bagged the gold medal as the best graduate and the best post graduate of the session 2021 respectively. The award of appreciation for the best placement achiever of the year was presented to Debapriya Paul (MBA).