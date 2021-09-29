scorecardresearch
Wednesday, September 29, 2021
Assam down town University (AdtU) hosts its 8th convocation ceremony

The university conferred honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt.) to Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, former Chief Minister of Assam and social activist.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
September 29, 2021 4:05:06 pm
Adtu, assam down town universityThis year. a total of 944 students and research scholars have been awarded degrees (Credits: Adtu)

Assam down town University hosted the 8th Convocation Ceremony recently. This year, a total of 944 students and research scholars have been awarded degrees, out of which 724 are graduates, 213 post graduates, and 7 PhD

The university conferred honorary Doctor of Letters (D.Litt) to Prafulla Kumar Mahanta, former Chief Minister of Assam and social activist, and to social activist and entrepreneur Padma Hazarika. Dean of Studies, Bandana Dutta, presented the PhD degrees to the seven research scholars.

Jyotismita Sarma (BSc Microbiology) and Jutima Baruah (MSc Microbiology) bagged the gold medal as the best graduate and the best post graduate of the session 2021 respectively. The award of appreciation for the best placement achiever of the year was presented to Debapriya Paul (MBA).

