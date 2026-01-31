Assam CM calls for rewrite of High School History textbooks

The term “Miya,” historically used as a slur for Bengali-speaking Muslims, has in recent years been reclaimed by activists as a symbol of defiance. (Express photo/ representational

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that he has directed the Education Department to revise high school history textbooks. While he did not specify the reasons behind the move, Sarma cast doubt on the historical accounts of Ahom warrior Bagh Hazarika, who is currently featured in school curricula.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival in Kareng Chapori, Sarma asserted that Hazarika never fought alongside Ahom general Lachit Barphukan against the Mughals. Instead, he credited Mising leader Miri Handique with playing a role in the battles in Kamrup.

Bagh Hazarika, born Ismail Siddique in a Muslim family in present-day Sivasagar district, is widely remembered as a 17th-century warrior who fought with Barphukan in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.