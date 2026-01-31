Assam CM calls for rewrite of High School History textbooks

Sarma claimed that Bagh Hazarika never fought any war with Ahom general Lachit Barphukan against the Mughals.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jan 31, 2026 10:37 AM IST
Assam CM calls for rewrite of High School History textbooks
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday announced that he has directed the Education Department to revise high school history textbooks. While he did not specify the reasons behind the move, Sarma cast doubt on the historical accounts of Ahom warrior Bagh Hazarika, who is currently featured in school curricula.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of the 10th Mising Youth Festival in Kareng Chapori, Sarma asserted that Hazarika never fought alongside Ahom general Lachit Barphukan against the Mughals. Instead, he credited Mising leader Miri Handique with playing a role in the battles in Kamrup.

Bagh Hazarika, born Ismail Siddique in a Muslim family in present-day Sivasagar district, is widely remembered as a 17th-century warrior who fought with Barphukan in the Battle of Saraighat in 1671.

“Instructing Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, we have decided to rewrite history for high schools,” Sarma said, addressing the gathering in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The Chief Minister also praised the Mising community for safeguarding Assamese lands and culture, claiming their presence has prevented infiltration and encroachment. He remarked that if the community had been spread across all districts, “not a single Miya could have entered Assam.”

The term “Miya,” historically used as a slur for Bengali-speaking Muslims, has in recent years been reclaimed by activists as a symbol of defiance.

Sarma lauded the Mising people as hardworking and self-reliant, acknowledging their contribution to preserving Assamese identity. He further announced a Rs 100 crore grant for the Mising Youth Festival and ₹10 crore for the development of the Donyi-Polo society.

 

