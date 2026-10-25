Assam CM announces recruitment exams for over 5,700 posts in 6 govt departments

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that recruitment examinations will be held on February 1, 2027, to fill up over 5,700 posts across six government departments.

Sarma, in a social media post, said that the aspirants have three full months to prepare for the examinations.

”…and the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027, we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across 6 Departments,” the chief minister said in a post on X.

…and the jobs begin! On February 1, 2027 we will begin the process to fill up over 5,700 posts across 6 Departments. My young friends have 3 full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734. https://t.co/a3v6tfYs6J — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 24, 2026

”My young friends have 3 full months to prepare themselves and give their best to be selected as one among the 5,734,” he added.

Assam Police has the highest number of openings with 2,236 posts, followed by the Forest Department with 1,307.

There are 827 vacancies for home guards, 684 in the Assam Police Radio Organisation (APRO), 489 in fire and emergency services and 191 vacancies in prisons.