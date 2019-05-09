Assam CEE results to be announced tomorrow; steps to check results at astu.ac.in

The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will declare the Assam Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2019 results tomorrow i.e. on May 10, 2019. Candidates will be able to check their score card and their qualifying status for the Assam CEE 2019 test online on the official website at astu.ac.in.

The CEE exam which was conducted on April 28, 2019 is a state level entrance test conducted by ASTU for admission to B.Tech programmes in Assam.

Here are the steps to check your Assam CEE results online:

1. To access the result, the candidate can visit the official website at astu.ac.in

2. On the official website, the candidate needs to submit their application number/username and password.

3. After clicking on the submit tab, the candidate’s individual score will reflect on the screen along with the total score secured.

4. The candidate can also view the merit list. While preparing the merit list, the Assam CEE authorities will consider the marks secured by the candidates in three subjects – Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics

5. Candidates can download and print out Assam CEE 2019 result for future use.

The elected candidates will have to report at the venue according to their ranks for the counselling of Assam CEE 2019. The three forms – Form A, Form B and Form C will have to be filled and submitted by the candidates. Allotment of seats will be done on the basis of the choices filled by the candidates as well as the rank that they have secured. During the counselling process, the candidates will be allotted according to their rank in the merit list.