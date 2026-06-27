Assam CEE 2026: ASTU declares result at astu.ac.in

Assam CEE results 2026: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the results for the Assam CEE exam. The results are available on their official website at astu.ac.in Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the website mentioned earlier. The exam is held for candidates who are willing to take admission in BTech courses in the state.
The exam was conducted on June 14, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on the same day, after 6 pm. The challenge window was opened for candidates who were willing to raise objections. The deadline for the same was till June 16, 2026, at 6 pm. The final answer key was made based on the challenges made through the challenge window.
To check the results of the Assam CEE exam, candidates have to log in to their official website. Then click on ‘Assam CEE results 2026’. After that, enter the application number and password as the login credentials and click submit. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download and save it for future reference.
The exam was conducted for 3 hours in offline mode. There were 120 multiple-choice questions for 480 marks. The question paper consisted of 3 sections: Physics, Chemistry, and Maths, with each section carrying 40 questions. The questions were available in both English and Assamese. For every correct answer, 4 marks were given. For each wrong answer, one mark was deducted.
Candidates are advised to register themselves for the counselling process. Once the registration takes place, candidates have to fill in their colleges and course preferences. Then document verification will take place, followed by seat allotment. Candidates are advised to secure their seat by paying the fees once they get into their preferred college.