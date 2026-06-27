Assam CEE 2026: ASTU declares result at astu.ac.in

Assam CEE results 2026: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) has released the results for the Assam CEE exam. The results are available on their official website at astu.ac.in Candidates who have appeared for the exam can now check their results from the website mentioned earlier. The exam is held for candidates who are willing to take admission in BTech courses in the state.

The exam was conducted on June 14, 2026. The provisional answer key was released on the same day, after 6 pm. The challenge window was opened for candidates who were willing to raise objections. The deadline for the same was till June 16, 2026, at 6 pm. The final answer key was made based on the challenges made through the challenge window.