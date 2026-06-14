Assam CEE 2026 provisional answer keys today at astu.ac.in: How to raise objections

Assam CEE Answer Key 2026: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release the provisional answer key for the Assam CEE exam today, on June 14. Once released it will be available on their official website at astu.ac.in. The Assam Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) is held for a duration of 3-hours and was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm earlier today.
As per the official notification, challenges to any discrepancy can be submitted through the CEE-2026 login-portal on the ASTU website. The objection window will remain open until 6 pm on June 16, 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website at astu.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Assam CEE 2026 answer key link available on the homepage
Step 3: Download the provisional answer key PDF
Step 4: Compare the responses with your recorded answers
Step 5: Save a copy for future reference
Candidates will have to pay a processing fee of Rs 500 per question while submitting objections. ASTU has clarified that the fee will be refunded if the challenge is found to be valid after review by subject experts. However, objections submitted without successful payment of the requisite fee will not be considered. The university has advised candidates to carefully verify the payable amount before making the payment.
All objections received within the prescribed deadline will be examined by subject experts. Based on their recommendations, ASTU will prepare the final answer key. The CEE 2026 results will be compiled using this final answer key, and no further communication regarding answer key challenges will be entertained after the June 16 deadline.
The Assam CEE 2026 examination is conducted in offline mode for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes in the state. The three-hour test comprised 120 multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics, carrying a total of 480 marks. Each correct answer carries four marks, while one mark is deducted for every incorrect response. The question paper was available in both English and Assamese.