Assam CEE 2026 provisional answer keys today at astu.ac.in: How to raise objections

Assam CEE 2026 Provisional Keys: How to check and download (Screengrab from official website)

Assam CEE Answer Key 2026: The Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) will release the provisional answer key for the Assam CEE exam today, on June 14. Once released it will be available on their official website at astu.ac.in. The Assam Combined Entrance Exam (CEE) is held for a duration of 3-hours and was conducted from 11 am to 2 pm earlier today.

As per the official notification, challenges to any discrepancy can be submitted through the CEE-2026 login-portal on the ASTU website. The objection window will remain open until 6 pm on June 16, 2026.

How to check Assam CEE 2026 provisional answer key

Step 1: Visit the official website at astu.ac.in