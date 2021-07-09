Assam CEE 2021 to be held in August

Appearing for NLSIU, Senior Advocate Arvind Datar said it decided to hold a separate entrance test to avoid a “zero year” in view of the CLAT getting postponed repeatedly. (File)

Assam CEE 2021: The Assam Science and Technology University will be conducting the Assam Combined Entrance Examination 2021 on August 29. The application form for Assam CEE will be available from July 14 to August 2 at astu.ac.in. The admit cards will be released 15 days prior to the exam and candidates will be able to download them from the official website.

Assam CEE 2021 will be based on the syllabus of the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC). The exam will be of multiple-choice questions (MCQs). Candidates applying for the exam will have to pay an application fee of Rs 750.

The candidates aspiring to appear for the exam must note that it is a state-level exam. To be eligible to apply, candidates must pass the qualifying exam without any grace marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics and English with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent in case of SC and 40 per cent in the case of ST).

The Assam CEE 2021 will be held for three long hours. There will be a total of 120 MCQs to finish. Candidates have to complete 120 questions in 180 minutes. The aspiring candidates who wish to apply for the exam must note that the application form will be released in the online mode only at astu.ac.in.