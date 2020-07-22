scorecardresearch
Assam CEE 2020 to be held on September 20

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 22, 2020 11:59:35 am
A circular was released by the department in this regard on its official website – astu.ac.in. (Representational Image)

The Assam Science and Technology University has postponed the date of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE 2020). A circular was released by the department in this regard on its official website – astu.ac.in. 

The revised date for the CEE 2020 is September 20 and the admits cards for the same will be issued from September 15 till the date of examination. It is a three-hour entrance exam, which will begin from 11 am till 2 pm. The results for the same will be released by the end of September.

Any alteration of the date for the commencement of the examination will be notified by a separate notification by the department. A student can find all the details and latest developments of CEE 2020 by visiting the official website astu.ac.in.2.

If queries, candidates can contact online technical helpline numbers 08472880277, 09769199421, 09619452109.

