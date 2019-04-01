Assam CEE 2019 on April 28: Know important preparation tips to score high

Assam CEE 2019: Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) is conducting Assam CEE 2019. The exam will be held on April 28, 2019, from 11 am to 2 pm. Syllabus of the exam is as per the latest syllabus of Assam Higher Secondary Education Council.

There will be 120 multiple choice questions in the paper. Students will get a question paper containing questions in English and Assamese in the exam hall. Entry to the exam hall shall be upon showing the admit card of Assam CEE 2019.

There will be 40 questions each on Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. Candidates will be awarded 4 marks for correct answers, and 1 mark will be deducted for incorrect answer. No mark will be awarded on selecting more than one option in a question.

In order to be prepared for Assam CEE 2019, students must study all topics in AHSEC syllabus. Those who are studying in AHSEC schools need to follow prescribed textbooks and pay attention to classroom teaching. And those who are in CBSE or other board affiliated schools can download the AHSEC syllabus from the official website of AHSEC that is ahsec.nic.in and study all topics given in it.

Students can attempt some previous year question papers of Assam CEE. The main reason behind attempting old papers is to get an idea of the level of difficulty of the exam, and know types of questions that come.

You need to attempt 120 questions in 180 minutes. This gives you 1.5 minutes per question. This is comfortable, however, it is less than what you get in NTA JEE Main 2019. Thus, you need to focus on speed to crack the Assam Common Entrance Exam. A good way to build speed is to get better at calculations. This would bring down your time per question, and also improve accuracy. Accuracy is also important to avoid negative marking.

Keeping a cool mind while attempting questions is important. Otherwise, there are chances of marking the wrong answer in the OMR sheet. It is also advisable to download the OMR Sheet Model from official website and practice filling it. Students can download admit card from April 15, 2019. After the exam, they may look for answer key of Assam CEE 2019 to match their answers and know correct options.

Officially, Assam CEE 2019 Result is to be announced on May 10, 2019. The official website for the exam is astu.ac.in. Best wishes to all students who are going to appear in the Assam Common Entrance Examination. Work hard, stay focused, and you will surely do well in the exam.