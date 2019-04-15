Assam CEE 2019: Hall ticket to release today, check direct link

Toggle Menu
Assam CEE admit card 2019: The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28, 2019. The admit card will be available at the official website- astu.ac.in

Assam CEE 2019 will be conducted on April 28. (Representational image)

Assam CEE admit card 2019: The admit card or hall ticket for the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU) Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2019 will be released today, April 15 (Monday). The candidates can download the admit card through the official website- astu.ac.in.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 2 pm for admission to the first semester of BE/ B.Tech programme for the academic session 2018-2019 in the engineering colleges on the state. The CEE-2019 will be based on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) syllabus.

Assam CEE admit card 2019 : How to download hall tickets

Step 1: Visit the official website- astu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on download admit card link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

The result will be declared on May 10, 2019 as per official notification. The exam paper will have three sections – mathematics, physics and chemistry and each section will have 40 questions.

Assam CEE 2019: Eligibility

Candidate must pass the qualifying exam without any grace marks in the physics, chemistry, mathematics and English with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent in case of SC and 40 per cent in case of ST).

The CEE is conducted for students to get admissions into BAMS/BHMS/BE/BTech courses in Assam. Do remember to carry the admit card to the hall as it carries all the necessary details like venue, timings and things you that are not allowed in the exam centre.

