Assam CEE 2019: Application, exam date, syllabus, fees, admit card updates

Assam CEE 2019: The official notification of the Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) 2019 has been released by the Assam Science and Technology University (ASTU). All those who are interested in applying for the same can do so at the official website – astu.ac.in. The admit card will be released on April 15.

The exam is scheduled to be conducted on April 28 from 11 am to 2 pm for admission into the first semester of BE/BTech programme for the academic session 2018-2019 in the engineering colleges on the state. The application fee is Rs 650.

CEE-2019 will be based on the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) syllabus. The online registration will continue till March 20. The admit cards will be issued to registered candidates from April onwards. The result will be declared on May 10. The exam paper will have three sections – mathematics, physics and chemistry and each section will have 40 questions.

Assam CEE 2019: Important dates

Online registration begins: March

Last date for submission of online application: March

Admit cards: April

Assam CEE 2018: April

Result date: May

Eligibility: The candidate must pass the qualifying exam without any grace marks in the physics, chemistry, mathematics and English with a minimum of 50 per cent (45 per cent in case of SC and 40 per cent in case of ST).

CEE is conducted for students to get admissions into BAMS/BHMS/BE/B.Tech courses in Assam. Do remember to carry the admit card to the hall as it carries all the necessary details like venue, timings and things you that are not allowed in the exam centre.