Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10th result date and time

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) will declare the results of HSLC class 10 or AHM exam 2021 on July 30 at 11 am. Students may check their results on the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Registered candidates are advised to keep on checking the site for getting regular updates regarding the results.

On May 4, the exams for class 10 in the state were postponed due to the surge in the COVID-19 pandemic and were scheduled to be held from May 11 till June 1, 2021. Now, the Class 10 exams are scheduled to be held between August 1 and 15, 2021. HSLC exams in the state get conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Approximately 7 lakh students are to be appeared for the board exams, out of which 4.5 lakh are for class 10 board exams.

Registered students can check their results by visiting the official website of sebaonline.org. Click on the tab for the result of class 10, 2021. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. Download and take a printout of the result for further reference.

Over 3.5 lakh students registered to appear for the HSLC exam last year, as many as 2,21,756 have cleared it. The pass percentage of Assam Board class 10 exams stood at 64.80 per cent. This was more than the pass percentage of 2019, which was 60.23 per cent. In 2020, boys performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam have cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam have passed it. In 2019, the pass percentage of male students was 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage was 57.99 per cent.