Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Results 2019 declared: Meghashree Bora tops exam

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the result of HSLC class 10 examination on Wednesday, May 15. The results are now live at the official websites results.sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Advertising

The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result is 60.23 per cent with as many as 3,45,330 students passing the examination. The topper is Meghashree Bora of Sankardev Shishu Bidya Niketan, Lakhimpur, who secured 594 marks out of 600.

LIVE UPDATES | Assam SEBA HSLC 10th results 2019

This year, 48599 students scored first division in HSLC exam. A total of 5522 students got distinction and 16848 students received distinction and star. The second division is bagged by 71020 candidates while 82889 students got third division.

ALSO READ | Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019: How to check score via SMS, website, mobile-app?

Advertising

Here is the list of toppers and their scores:

Meghashree Bora – 594

Pratyasha Medhi – 593

Chinmoy Hazarika – 593

Anushree Bhuyan – 591

Afreen Ahmed – 591

Assam HSLC 10th results 2019: Where to check

The results of the Assam board HSLC Class 10 results can be checked at the websites– results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

Assam HSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit a website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 10 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

Check Assam Board results via SMS

Students can also check results of the Assam board HSLC via SMS.

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.

Apart from it, students can check the results through other apps available at the Google Play store.

In 2018, the overall pass percentage of the Assam Board was below 50 per cent. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.49 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.

Advertising

Raktim Bhuyan was the topper last year, who scored 593 marks in the HSLC Class 10 exam in 2018. Abinash Kalita and Preetpal Bezbaruah shared the second spot with 592 marks and the third spot was taken by Sultana Ayishah Siddique, Jintee Devi, and Arbi Chaliha with 591 marks.