Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2026: How to download Class 10 scorecards online, via app?

SEBA HSLC Result 2026 Assam: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will today declare the Assam Class 10 results 2026. The Assam Board Class 10 Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2026 exams began on February 10 and ended on February 27. Candidates will be able to check their Class 10 HSLC results online on the official portal of the ASSEB at asseb.in and site.sebaonline.org.

Read | Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

HSLC students of the Assam Board will require their credentials to download the Class 10 matric results. Students can download their HSLC results after entering the details. Please note that the Assam Class 10 2026 results are provisional; students must visit their respective schools to collect the original mark sheet. For more information on Assam HSLC, HS results, toppers’ names, check IE Education.

Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Today: When and where to check

Assam Class 10th Result 2026: How to download the HSLC result

To download the HSLC result, students are advised to follow these steps so that they can avoid unnecessary clicks.

1. Visit any of these official websites of ASSEB – asseb.in and site.sebaonline.org

2. Click on the result tab that is available on the home page.

3. Click the HSLC Result 2026 button.

4. Enter your login credentials, such as roll number and captcha.

5. Click on the submit button to see your marksheet.

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6. Your result will be displayed on the screen, and you can download it for your reference.

Assam Class 10th Result 2026: Details to check on ASSEB Results

Students are advised to check these details thoroughly on their marksheets, as these marksheets are required to get admission in different undergraduate programmes.

1. Name of the student

2. Registration number

3. Subject-wise Marks

4. Total Marks

5. Grade or Division

It is suggested that students take a printout of their Assam Class 10 HSLC results for future reference. Once the results are issued, students can also download them via DigiLocker.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Assam board results on April 11. Last year, the exams were held between February 15 and March 3, and the practical exam was conducted on January 21 and 22. Last year, the overall pass percentage was of 63.98%.

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Last year, Amishi Saikia bagged the top rank in the Assam board Class 10 matric result by scoring 591 (98.50%) out of 600. Saptarswa Bordoloi and Anirban Borgohain obtained the second and third ranks, respectively. They scored 590 (98.33%) and 589 (98.17%) marks respectively.

The passing criteria for the Assam class 10 board result is a minimum of 30 per cent in each subject and in the aggregate of all subjects. For the subjects in which there are practical and theory paper, students must clear the theory and practical papers separately.