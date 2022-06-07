Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 56.49% students declared pass

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) today i.e on June 7 at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

This year, a total of 419887 candidates had applied for the Assam HSLC exams. Of which, 405582 appeared. A total of 217012 girls and 188570 boys had appeared for the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 56.49 per cent.

A total of 88,521 students got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021, whereas 1.6 lakh secured second division. About 1.48 lakh students passed in the third division. A total of 4.26 lakh candidates were registered in class 10 this year. Last year, on June 18, 2021, Assam canceled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government canceled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic.