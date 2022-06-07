scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, June 07, 2022
Must Read
Live now

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 56.49% students declared pass

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: The results of Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10 will be announced shortly at sebaonline.org.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 7, 2022 9:12:19 am
Assam Board HSLC Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Once released the students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in. (File)

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) today i.e on June 7 at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Read |Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Check how to download scorecard

This year, a total of 419887 candidates had applied for the Assam HSLC exams. Of which, 405582 appeared. A total of 217012 girls and 188570 boys had appeared for the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 56.49 per cent.

A total of 88,521 students got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021, whereas 1.6 lakh secured second division. About 1.48 lakh students passed in the third division. A total of 4.26 lakh candidates were registered in class 10 this year.  Last year, on June 18, 2021, Assam canceled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government canceled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

Live Blog

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022Updates: How to check scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

09:10 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Assam SEBA HSLC Class 10 Result 2022: Check how to download scorecard

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announced the HSLC or class 10 result today and students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in. Read more here.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.

08:56 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Over 4 lakh students get their scorecards

As per the official result gazette, 65176 students have got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022, 99854 have managed to get a second division score while 64101 students have been placed in the third division. 

08:54 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: 56.49% students declared pass

This year, a total of 419887 candidates had applied for the Assam HSLC exams. Of which, 405582 appeared. A total of 217012 girls and 188570 boys had appeared for the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 56.49 per cent. 

08:43 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Assam Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022: When and where to check scoreboard SEBA

Students can also check the results through an official mobile app. SEBA had introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen. Read more.

08:28 (IST)07 Jun 2022
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 to be out today

The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announce the HSLC or class 10 result on June 7, 2022 at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam board, Class 12 result, SEBA Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam in 2020. With 64.80 per cent, the pass percentage had improved in 2020 from 2019 which was 60.23 per cent. File.

In 2021, the pass percentage had zoomed to over 93 per cent in class 10 Assam state board examination from less than 65 per cent in 2020. Last year, SEBA had said that there will not be any provision for recounting, re-evaluation of marks, and providing of photocopies of answer scripts.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd