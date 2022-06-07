Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Over 56.49% students declared pass

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022 LIVE updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) today i.e on June 7 at 10 am. Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
This year, a total of 419887 candidates had applied for the Assam HSLC exams. Of which, 405582 appeared. A total of 217012 girls and 188570 boys had appeared for the class 10 exams. The overall pass percentage has been recorded to be 56.49 per cent.
A total of 88,521 students got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021, whereas 1.6 lakh secured second division. About 1.48 lakh students passed in the third division. A total of 4.26 lakh candidates were registered in class 10 this year. Last year, on June 18, 2021, Assam canceled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government canceled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic.
The Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) will announced the HSLC or class 10 result today
SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘HSLC result’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log in using the registration number
Step 5: Result will appear, download it, and take a printout for further reference.
As per the official result gazette, 65176 students have got first division in Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2022, 99854 have managed to get a second division score while 64101 students have been placed in the third division.
Students can also check the results through an official mobile app. SEBA had introduced an app in 2019 to check the results. Students can download the app named ‘SEBA Results 2022’ from Google Playstore for android users. After downloading, go to the app and log in with the registration number. The result will appear on the screen. Read more.
