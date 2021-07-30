Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced today

Assam Board HSLC Result LIVE: Once released at 11 am today, the students can check results through the websites- sebaonline.org, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2021 today at 11 am. Once released, the students can check results through the websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021: When and where to check

On June 18, 2021, Assam had cancelled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government cancelled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

The class 10 exams in the state get conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Nearly, 7 lakh students registered to appear for the board exams this year, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of HS final year and remaining are for HSLC and AHM.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam in 2020. With 64.80 per cent, the pass percentage had improved in 2020 from 2019 which was 60.23 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage was 56.04 per cent, while 47.94 per cent in 2017, and 62.79 per cent in 2016.