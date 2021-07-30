Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Result to be announced today

scorecardresearch
Friday, July 30, 2021
By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
July 30, 2021 8:13:41 am
Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam, SEBA will declare the results for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) and High Madrasa examination 2021 today at 11 am. Once released, the students can check results through the websites – sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in.

On June 18, 2021, Assam had cancelled the board examinations for both classes 10 and 12. The Education Minister of the state, Ranoj Pegu said that the Assam government cancelled the state board examinations on account of the second wave of the pandemic.

The class 10 exams in the state get conducted by the Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA). Nearly, 7 lakh students registered to appear for the board exams this year, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of HS final year and remaining are for HSLC and AHM.

Around 3.58 lakh students appeared in the HSLC exam in 2020. With 64.80 per cent, the pass percentage had improved in 2020 from 2019 which was 60.23 per cent. In 2018, the pass percentage was 56.04 per cent, while 47.94 per cent in 2017, and 62.79 per cent in 2016.

Live Blog

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: How to check scores at sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam board, Class 12 result, SEBA To get their result via SMS, students have to type SEBA20roll number and send it to 57766. File

In 2020, boys had performed better than girls as 62.91 per cent of girls who appeared for the exam had cleared the same while 69.93 per cent of boys who appeared for their HSLC exam had passed it. In 2019, the pass percentage of male students was 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage was 57.99 per cent.

