SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021 Assam Board: How to check marks online at sebaonline.org

Assam HSLC 10th Result 2021: All class 10 Students can check their results on the official website of SEBA- sebaonline.org, assamresult.in, indiaresults.com.

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2021: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) declared the HSLC or class 10 results today at 11 am. The students can check their results on the official website of SEBA — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in..

Keeping in view all Covid-related health protocols and the second wave, the board exams for classes 10 and 12 were cancelled by the Assam board in June. After pressure poured in on the government, the education minister of the state announced the cancellation of the examinations.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC class 10 result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website — sebaonline.org and resultsassam.nic.in..

Step 2: Click on the ‘result’ ink

Step 3: Log in with your registration number/roll number

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen, after which students can download and get a printout of the mark sheet

After the exams were declared cancelled, a council decided that students in the state will be assessed on the basis of their performance in class 10, 11, and 12.

Students of class 10 have been awarded 40 percent marks based on class 9 performance, 40 percent was based on their performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from school-based internal assessments. Those who will be dissatisfied with the awarded marks will be able to appear for exams by September 15. The state board will not announce any merit lists this year.

For students of class 12 who also had practical exams, 50 percent marks were weighed on the top 3 scoring subjects of class 10, 30 per cent from class 12 practicals, 10 percent on internal assessment along with attendance in class 11, and class 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be calculated based on the overall marks.