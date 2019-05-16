Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019 declared @sebaonline.org HIGHLIGHTS: Meet the toppers, check pass percentage

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019 @sebaonline.org Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrasa, class 10 examination 2019 on May 15. The results are now available at the official website — sebaonline.org, apart from it, the students can check the results through the official websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.

The results of the class 10 examination will be available at the official websites at 9 am. The board will conduct a press conference at 11 am, and the students can collect the mark sheets from the board office on that day.

Assam HSLC 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 10 result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Assam class 10th result 2019: How to check on SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.