Assam SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019 declared @sebaonline.org HIGHLIGHTS: Meet the toppers, check pass percentage

Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th Result 2019 @sebaonline.org Updates: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam has declared the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), High Madrasa, class 10 examination 2019 on May 15. The results are now available at the official website — sebaonline.org, apart from it, the students can check the results through the official websites results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in.
The results of the class 10 examination will be available at the official websites at 9 am. The board will conduct a press conference at 11 am, and the students can collect the mark sheets from the board office on that day.
IN PICTURE | Websites to check Assam HSLC 10th results 2019
Assam HSLC 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website
Step 2: Click on the ‘Class 10 result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
READ | How to check Assam HSLC 10th result via sms, website, mobile-app
Assam class 10th result 2019: How to check on SMS
For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number
For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111
For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011.
Assam Board HSLC results 2019: Boys outscore girls
The pass percentage of male students is 62.69 per cent whereas the female pass percentage is 57.99 per cent. Combined, the pass percentage of the examination stood at 60.23 per cent.
Meet the Assam Board toppers
Here is the list of toppers and their scores:
Meghashree Bora – 594
Pratyasha Medhi – 593
Chinmoy Hazarika – 593
Anushree Bhuyan – 591
Afreen Ahmed – 591
Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2019: 23,681 girls secured first division
A total of 1,79,224 female students applied for the Assam Board HSLC examination of which 1,75,939 appeared for the paper. Out of these, 1,02,033 female students cleared the exam and a total of 23,681 secured first division. The number of female students who have cleared the exam with second division is 36,154 whereas the number of girls who have cleared the exam with third division is 42,198.
Assam Board HSLC 10th result 2019: 24,918 boys secured first division
A total of 1,63,467 male students applied for the Assam Board HSLC examination of which 1,60,264 appeared for the paper. Out of these, 1,00,475 boys cleared the exam of which 24,918 secured first division. The number of male students who have cleared the exam with second division is 34,866 whereas the number of boys who have cleared the exam with third division is 40,691.
Assam Board HSLC results 2019: Boys and girls pass percentage
First, second, third division passing students of Nalbhari district
In Nalbari district, a total of 10,135 candidates appeared for the Assam Board HSLC examination out of which 2,045 students passed with first division 2,549 passed with second division, 2,509 passed with third division.
First, second, third division passing students of Sivasagar district
In Sivasagar district, a total of 12616 candidates appeared for the Assam Board HSLC examination out of which 2,758 students passed with first division, 3,111 passed with second division, and 2987 passed with third division
First, second, third division passing students of Dhemjai district
In Dhemaji district, a total of 12650 candidates appeared for the Assam Board HSLC examination out of which 1,782 students passed with first division, 4,039 passed with second division, and 4,714 passed with third division.
Assam Board HSLC Result 2019: Top three districts
Dhemaji district of Assam state gave the best results with a passing percentage of 83.28. The district on the second spot is Sivasagar with 70.20 passing percentage whereas Nalbari is at the third place with 70.08 passing percentage.
Assam Board SEBA HSLC: Results announced within 59 days of examination
State Education Minister Siddhartha Bhattacharya said in a press conference in Guwahati that they have given the results only within 59 days of the examination.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal congratulates the HSLC and AHM students
Assam Board HSLC results 2019: A total of 6,488 students were absent from the exam
Out of total 3,42,691 students who applied for the Assam Board HSLC examination 2019, a total of 3,36,203 students appeared for the exam. The number of candidates absent from the HSLC exam is 6,488. A total of 10 students have been withheld and the number of candidates expelled from the exams stands at 396.
Assam Board HSLC results 2019: First, second, third division students
Out of the total 3,42,691 students who applied for the Assam Board HSLC 10th examination, only 3,36,203 appeared for the paper. A total of 2,02,508 students passed the exam of which 48,599 students passed with first division.
The number of students who passed the exam with second division is 71,020 and the number of students who passed the exam with third division is 82,889.
Assam Board HSLC results 2019: Students with distinction marks
A total of five students have secured the top three spots in the Assam Class 10 results. Out of 3,42,691 students, which appeared for the HSLC 10th examination of Assam Board, a total of 5522 students got distinction and 16848 students received distinction and star.
Students with second and third division results
A total of 3,42,691 students appeared for the HSLC exam this year of which 71,20 have passed the exam with second division. The number of students who have passed the exam with the third division is 82,889.
48,599 students secure first division
A total of 3,42,691 students appeared for the HSLC exam this year of which 48,599 students scored first division, distinction and star
Pass percentage at 60.23%
The pass percentage of this year’s SEBA HSLC result is 60.23 per cent. The topper is Meghashree Bora, who has secured 594 marks this year.
Assam HSLC result available now at websites
Pass percentage in 2018
In 2018, the overall pass percentage stood at 47.49 per cent. As many as 3.91 lakh students had appeared for the examination, of which 47.94 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, the lowest in 15 years.
Well wishers post inspirational messages
Well wishers have posted motivational messages for those who have not been able to score well.
Assam Board HSLC result 2018: Subject-wise data
Subject-wise, in Assamese 126554 students appeared, in Bengali, it was 14629 candidates, Bodo language saw 9071 students while in English and Hindi, a total of 21950 and 3772 students appeared respectively.
Grace marks policy to be continued
Apart from this, the Board has also decided to continue with the policy of grace marks for lower level performance to improve the pass percentage. Under this, grace marks have been provided - maximum of eight marks in single subject and maximum 15 marks distributed in three subjects.
HSLC/AHM examination 2019: Marks moderation
This year, as a pilot project on experimental basis, the answer scripts of general mathematics have been evaluated digitally. It has also been decided to moderate marks in all core subjects of HSLC/AHM examination 2019 for extending proportionate benefit to all candidates. As per moderation policy, so decided, maximum five marks have been considered for each subject.
Top 3 rank holders: SEBA AHM examination 2018
1) Md. Mizanur Rahman of Kamandanga High Madrassa, Dhubri: 556 marks
2) Nazmul Huda of Chapar Madrassa HS School, Dhubri: 555 marks
3) Sabiha Sabnam of Pachim Mangaldoi High Madrassa, Darrang: 549 marks
Assam Madrassa Examination topper 2018, pass percentage
The process to apply for re-checking begins today. Students would be allowed to apply online for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration. The pass percentage recorded for Assam Madrassa Examination is 50.62. The first rank has been secured by Md. Mizanur Rahman of Kamandanga High Madrassa, Dhubri, with an aggregate of 556 marks.
Assam Board 10th HSLC Result 2018: Pass percentage
The eight position has been jointly secured by six students. The pass percentage for boys stands at 59 per cent and that for the girls, it is 53.23 per cent. Those who whish to apply for re-checking can do so from today. They can apply online for re-checking within 15 days of result declaration.
Assam High Madrasa result 2018
Out of a total number of 9343 students, 4604 have passed. Distinction has been obtained by 25 students. A total of 831 students got first division, 2489 second division and 1284 students have got the third division.
Assam board takes strict measures to prevent cheating
The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.
1,47,944 students fail in Assam HSLC 10th
Results were withheld for 6668 students, while 1,47,944 students have failed to clear the exams
How to check Assam HSLC 10th result via app
SEBA also introduced a mobile application for results, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Students can also check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.
Assam HSLC 10th Result at examresults
The result will be released anytime now. Students can also check their scores at examresults.net
Websites to check results
results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, examresults.net/assam, indiaresults.com, iresults.com, yeresult.com, result.shiksha, assamonline.in, assamjobalerts.com, assamresult.in
About Assam Board (SEBA)
Popularly known as SEBA, the board of Secondary Education, Assam monitors the high school level education in the state. Every year, the board conducts the class 10, 12 examinations in the state
Security measures taken this year
This year, the SEBA has allotted around 850 centres for the Classes 10 and 12 examinations and strict measures were taken to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. In some sensitive centres, CCTVs were also installed to monitor the examination process.
Assam HSLC Result 2019 marksheets
The hard copies of the HSLC result will be available from 11 am onwards for the students. The mark sheets will have the name, passing marks, school name and other important details of the candidates.