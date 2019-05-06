Assam Board SEBA HSLC 10th result 2019 date and time

Assam HSLC 10th results 2019: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam will announce the results for the Assam High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 10th examination 2019 on May 15. Students can check the result on the official website, sebaonline.org. Speaking to the indianexpress.com, SEBA chairman Ramesh Chand Jain said, “Assam class 10 result to be declared on May 10 at 9 am. The marksheet will be distributed from the board office in Guwahati.”

Advertising

Assam SEBA HSLC result 2018: When and where

The students can check their result at the websites, results.sebaonline.org, resultsassam.nic.in, examresults.net, exametc.com, indiaresults.com, assamonline.in, results.siksha, knowyourresult.com, assamresult.in

Read | SEBA HSLC exam results 2019 LIVE updates

How to check Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 via SMS

For BSNL users SMS to 57766 with the format SEBA18 give space type roll number

For Idea/Jio/Vodafone users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 58888111

Advertising

For AirTel users AS10 give space type roll number and send to 5207011

Read | Smriti Irani’s daughter scores 82% in CBSE Class 10 exams 2019

How to check Assam SEBA HSLC result 2019 via app

SEBA also introduced a mobile application for results, where students can receive their marks of HSLC and High Madrassa examination. Apart from it, the students can check the results through other apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

The Assam Board had also taken strict measures to prevent cheating and other awkward activities during the examination hours. The board had mentioned some centres as ‘sensitive’ and made special arrangements on these centres. The CCTVs were also installed in all the centres to monitor the examination process.