Assam HSLC Class 10th Result 2026 Date: Result likely to be out on April 10

ASSEB Board 10th Result 2026 Date: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will likely declare the ASSEB Class 10th board exam results on April 10, in the morning. However, confirmation from the Assam Board is awaited. Once released, students can check the ASSEB Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website at asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in, once the results are declared.

Additionally, students can check their ASSEB Class 10th pass status on the IE Education portal.

Last year, the board announced the Class 10 Assam board results on April 11. Last year, the exams were held between February 15 and March 3 and the practical exam was conducted on January 21 and 22. Last year, the overall pass percentage was of 63.98%.

The Assam Board Class 10 Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2026 exams began on February 10 and ended on February 27. The exam commenced over 17 days. The Class 10 ASSEB exams were held in two shifts, the first shift from 9 am to 10 noon and the second shift from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and five minutes. Five extra minutes were allowed before the start of the exam in both shifts to read the question paper.

Assam Board’s last year’s topper

Last year, Amishi Saikia bagged the top rank in the Assam board Class 10 matric result by scoring 591 (98.50%) out of 600. Saptarswa Bordoloi and Anirban Borgohain obtained the second and third ranks, respectively. They scored 590 (98.33%) and 589 (98.17%) marks respectively

For ASSEB Class 10 2024, the Class 10 results were declared on April 20; the overall passing percentage in 2024 was 75.7 per cent. A total of 4,19,078 students appeared for the SEBA Assam board class 10 exam in 2024. A total of 3,17,317 students passed the exam, with 1,05,873 securing first division.

In 2023 and 2022, the ASSEB Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 22 and June 7, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 29. To know more about ASSEB Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal. Students are advised to get regular updates from authentic websites.