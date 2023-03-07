Assam board SEBA cancels HSLC English exam; new date yet to be announced

The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) cancelled the English board exam in one of the centres in Cachar district. The state’s Minister for Education, Ranoj Pegu, made this announcement on his official Twitter account.

As of now, no new exam date has been announced. According to the official notification shared by Pegu, the English exam has been cancelled after receiving reports from local authorities that some students at a particular exam centre were involved in alleged “dishonest methods during the exam.”

“The SEBA will take appropriate action upon receipt of this report and strict action will be taken against any examination centre or candidate who receives objectionable reports during the remaining days of the examination,” the notice warned students and authorities.

SEBA conducted the Class 10 HSLC English exam on March 3. The HSLC exam is being held in 912 centres for nearly 4.22 lakh students.