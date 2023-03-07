scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Mar 07, 2023
Assam board SEBA cancels HSLC English exam; new date yet to be announced

SEBA conducted the Class 10 HSLC English exam on March 3. The HSLC exam is being held in 912 centres for nearly 4.22 lakh students.

Assam board exam cancelledAs of now, no new exam date has been announced. (Representative image. Express photo)
The Board of Secondary Education Assam (SEBA) cancelled the English board exam in one of the centres in Cachar district. The state’s Minister for Education, Ranoj Pegu, made this announcement on his official Twitter account.

As of now, no new exam date has been announced. According to the official notification shared by Pegu, the English exam has been cancelled after receiving reports from local authorities that some students at a particular exam centre were involved in alleged “dishonest methods during the exam.”

“The SEBA will take appropriate action upon receipt of this report and strict action will be taken against any examination centre or candidate who receives objectionable reports during the remaining days of the examination,” the notice warned students and authorities.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 07-03-2023 at 12:53 IST
Magnitude 6 earthquake strikes Mindanao, Philippines

