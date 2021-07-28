Assam Board HSLC, HS exam result 2021 date and time announced 

The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) have announced the result declaration dates for classes 10 and 12. The HSLC result will be declared on July 30 while the HS final year result will be declared on July 31.

HSLC and AHM students can check their results on the official website of SEBA sebaonline.org. While HS final year students can check their results at ahsec.nic.in or resultsassam.nic.in.

Approximately 7 lakh students registered to appear for the board exams this year, out of which 2.5 lakh students are of HS final year and remaining are for HSLC and AHM. The board exams were cancelled this year due to a surge in the Covid-19 cases in the state. The results of the exams will be declared based on the special evaluation criteria.

The students have to download the digital marksheet through websites or mobile apps and the hard copies of the marksheets will be distributed later. The class 10 result will be available on the mobile app – SEBA Result 2021.

Class 10 candidates — if unsatisfied with the marks awarded to them as per the special evaluation method — will be allowed to appear in the physical examination. However, such students will have to sit for the theory portion of all six papers. A new marksheet will be provided to such students based on the marks scored in the physical examination and the earlier marksheet based on an alternative evaluation method will be considered void.

Class 10 students willing to appear for physical examination will have to register through their respective school authorities between August 5 to August 12.

As per the evaluation criteria, for students of class 12 who also had practical exams, 50 per cent of the total marks would be provided based on the best of three subjects of class 10, 30 per cent from class 12 practicals, 10 per cent based on internal assessment and attendance in class 11, and class 12. The remaining 10 per cent will be calculated based on the overall marks.

Class 12 students of Arts and Commerce (who do not have practicals), will get 50 per cent of their marks from the best of three subjects in class 10, 40 per cent based on internal assessment in class 11 and class 12, and an additional 10 per cent to be marked by AHSEC.

Students of class 10 will be awarded 40 per cent of their marks based on their performance in class 9, 40 per cent based on their performance in class 10 and 20 per cent from school-based internal assessments. Those who will be dissatisfied with the awarded marks will be able to appear for exams by September 15. The state board will not announce any merit lists this year.