Assam HSLC Compartment Result 2026: ASSEB to announce 10th results today at sebaonline.org

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, is set to announce the HSLC Compartment Examination Result 2026 today, June 23, at 11 am. Students who appeared for the Assam Board Class 10 compartment or supplementary examination will be able to check their results online through the official website, sebaonline.org.

The announcement was confirmed by Assam Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, who shared the result date and time through a post on X. Once released, candidates can access their marksheets using their roll number and other required login credentials.

State minister for education had announced date and time for HSLC Compartment Results (Screengrab via X) State minister for education had announced date and time for HSLC Compartment Results (Screengrab via X)

The compartment examination was conducted for students who were unable to clear one or more subjects in the regular HSLC examination. Candidates who qualify in the supplementary examination will become eligible to receive their Class 10 certification and continue with higher secondary admissions and other academic pursuits.