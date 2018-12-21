Assam Board HSC datesheet released, exams from February 12

Assam Board HSC datesheet: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council releases the final exam datesheet for higher secondary school certificate or Assam Board class 12 exam timetable on its official website – ahsec.nic.in. Candidates can check the datesheet on the official website.

The exam for HSC or class 12 will be conducted in two shifts. The morning shift will start at 9 am and will end at noon. The afternoon shift will start at 1:30 pm and end at 4:30 pm. The practical exams will begin from January 11, 2019, and end on January 30, 2019. The theory exams will begin from February 12, 2019.

Assam Board HSC final program: Check datesheet

February 12 – English (morning)

February 14 – Chemistry/Business studies (afternoon)

February 15 – general foundation course (morning)

February 16 – Advanced language/Arabic/Persian/Sanskrit (afternoon)

February 18 – Physics/accountancy/political science/elective paper IV (afternoon)

February 21 – Mathematics (morning), Advanced Sanskrit/elective paper V (vocational) (afternoon)

February 23 – Biology/education/commercial mathematics and statics (morning)/ IT/ITeS/ Retail Trade (afternoon)

February 25 – Modern Indian languages/alternative English (afternoon)

February 27 – Logic and philosophy/Psychology/Insurance (morning) Fine Arts (afternoon)

February 28 – Elective paper VI (vocational) (afternoon)

March 1 – Economics (afternoon)

March 2 – Music (group A) (morning, Home science (afternoon)

March 5 – Computer science and application (morning), entrepreneurship development (afternoon)

March 7 – Geography/geology/banking (morning), multimedia and web technology (afternoon)

March 9 – Anthropology/Sociology/Salesmanship and advertising (morning), Music group B (afternoon)

March 12 – Statistics (morning)

March 14 – Biotechnology/History/Economic Geography (morning), Group C (afternoon)

