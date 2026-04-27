Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: When and where to check?

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
HS 2026 Assam Result: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division 2 results will be declared today by the Board. Students will be able to check and download the Assam Class 12th results from the official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. The exam was conducted the Class 12 2026 HS board exam was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The Board has already declared the Class 10th results.
The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exam took place over a span of around 34 days. The exams were held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and five minutes. Five extra minutes were allowed before the start of the exam in both shifts to go through the question paper.
Assam HS Class 12th results will be declared on the official websites ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Students can also check and download the Class 12th results from the DigiLocker and UMANG app. To view the result once it is announced, students can visit the official websites. Click on the “HS Result 2026” tab. After entering their roll number and other details, they will be able to download their marksheet.
The state Education Minister Ranoj Pegu, posted on the microblogging site X. He quashed down rumours and clarified that the Assam HS results will not be released on April 17. Last year, the AHSEC results were announced on April 30 at 9 am. In the Arts stream, 81.03 per cent of students passed; in Science, the pass rate was 84.88 per cent; and in Commerce, 82.18 per cent of students passed. Students from the Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 68.55 per cent.
ASSEB had already announced the HSLC Class 10 2026 board exam results on April 11, 2026. The pass percentage was recorded at 65.62 per cent. A total of 4,38,564 candidates had registered for the exams, out of which 4,29,249 had appeared. Among them, 2,81,701 students successfully passed, including 85,189 scoring marks in first division.