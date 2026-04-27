Assam Board AHSEC HS Class 12th Result 2026: When and where to check?

HS 2026 Assam Result: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Division 2 results will be declared today by the Board. Students will be able to check and download the Assam Class 12th results from the official websites, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. The exam was conducted the Class 12 2026 HS board exam was conducted from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The Board has already declared the Class 10th results.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) exam took place over a span of around 34 days. The exams were held in two shifts, from 9 am to 12 noon and from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and five minutes. Five extra minutes were allowed before the start of the exam in both shifts to go through the question paper.