Assam AHSEC HS exams to begin on February 20

Assam Board exams 2023: The exams will begin from February 20 to March 20. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)

Assam Board Exams 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) today announced the date sheet for the higher secondary or class 12. The date sheet is available on the official website— ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The exams will begin on February 20, 2023 and conclude on March 20, 2023. It will be conducted in two shifts— morning and afternoon. Morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will begin from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Some exams will be conducted for a period of two hours i.e., the morning shift will be from 9 am to 11 am and the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The practical exams will be conducted January 25, 2023 to February 15, 2023.