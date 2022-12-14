scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Assam AHSEC HS exams to begin on February 20

Assam Board Exams 2023: The date sheet will be available on the official website- ahsec.assam.gov.in.

ahsec.assam.gov.in, Assam Board exams, Assam board, AHSEC, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam Board exams 2023, Assam Board exams 2023 datesheet, Assam higher secondary exams 2023Assam Board exams 2023: The exams will begin from February 20 to March 20. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ Representative Image)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Assam Board Exams 2023: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) today announced the date sheet for the higher secondary or class 12. The date sheet is available on the official website— ahsec.assam.gov.in.

The exams will begin on February 20, 2023 and conclude on March 20, 2023. It will be conducted in two shifts— morning and afternoon. Morning shift will be from 9 am to 12 pm and the afternoon shift will begin from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm.

Some exams will be conducted for a period of two hours i.e., the morning shift will be from 9 am to 11 am and the afternoon shift will be from 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

The practical exams will be conducted January 25, 2023 to February 15, 2023.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-12-2022 at 01:49:34 pm
Next Story

Ex-Bigg Boss contestants divided over Abdu Rozik being ‘bullied’ in the Salman Khan show: ‘Potty humour’

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close