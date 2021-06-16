Assam board exams 2021: Final decision on HSLC, HS exams on June 18

Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa, and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18. (Representational image)

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said that the final decision on state board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 will be taken on June 18. Earlier, the CM had said that the board exams will be held from July 15, if the COVID-19 positivity rate goes below two percent.

Several states have cancelled their board examinations amid the Covid-19 pandemic after the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decided not to hold its class 12 exam.

“Final decision regarding HSLC, High Madrassa, and HS final year examinations will be taken on June 18 in a meeting between Edu Dept & various other stakeholders,” the CM tweeted. He further said that it was recommended by the Cabinet not to allow the exams due to the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, a group of students in Assam Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking directions to cancel Class 10 and 12 state board examinations, slated to be tentatively held in the first week of August.

The high school leaving certificate examination for Class 10, held by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, and the Class 12 final examination conducted by the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, were scheduled to start in May. The exams were postponed due to the outbreak of the second wave of COVID-19.