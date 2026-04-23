Assam HS Result 2026 Date: Result on April 28, confirms CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will be declaring the Class 12 board exam results on April 28. The Assam board Class 12 HS result date and time are confirmed by the CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. Once the Class 12 Assam board science, arts, and commerce results are declared, students can check the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 result 2026 on its official website – asseb.in and ahsec.assam.gov.in, by using the roll number.

The Assam Board Class 12 exam started from February 11 and ended on March 16. Last year, the board announced the Class 12 Assam board results on April 30 for the exams held between February 13 and March 17. Over 3,02,420 students appeared for the Assam Board Higher Secondary exam last year. To know more about ASSEB Class 12 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

Last year, Nikhilesh Dutta, Sukanya Kumar, and Sankalpjit Saikia secured the top positions across the Science, Commerce, and Arts streams, respectively. Girls with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent outperformed boys with a pass percentage of 86.49 per cent across every stream.

For ASSEB Class 12 results in 2024, they were declared on May 9; the overall passing percentage in 2024 was 88.64 per cent. In 2023 and 2022, the ASSEB Class 12 board exam results were declared on June 6 and June 27, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the results on July 31.