Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: AHSEC results today at ahsec.assam.gov.in, asseb.in

Students will be able to check and download the Class 12 HS results at ahsec.assam.gov.in and asseb.in.

Assam AHSEC HS 12th Class Result 2026 Live Updates: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) today be announcing the Class 12 results for the 2026 exams. The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) Class 12 higher secondary results will be announced for all streams – science, arts and commerce. Students will be able to check and download the Class 12 HS results at ahsec.assam.gov.in and asseb.in. Students will be required to use their roll number to access and download the marksheets.

The Class 12 HS Assam board 2026 exam started on February 11 and ended on March 16, 2026. The board also allowed students who passed the HS (High School) Final Examination 2025 for the first time to apply for the 2026 exam under the betterment chance or re-appearance scheme. Students participating in the Betterment Scheme were permitted to reappear for a maximum of four subjects from their original subject combination. To know more about ASSEB Class 12 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad Last year, the Assam Board HS Class 12 exams were conducted from February 13 and March 17, and the results were declared on April 30, 2025. As many as 3,02,420 students had registered for their Assam board HS exams in science, arts, commerce and vocational streams. 81.03 per cent students passed in the arts stream, 84.88 per cent in science and 82.18 per cent in the commerce stream. Live Updates Apr 28, 2026 07:10 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Past trends of results Looking at historical trends, Assam HS results have consistently been announced in the last week of April. In 2025, it was declared on April 30. Apr 28, 2026 07:05 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Documents Needed Post-Result: Collect from School After results, students must collect a range of official documents from their school including their original marksheet, transfer certificate, character certificate, and migration certificate. These are essential for college admissions. Apr 28, 2026 07:00 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Re-evaluated Marksheets Expected in June 2026 Students who apply for revaluation will receive their revised marksheet in June 2026 in PDF format. The document will indicate whether marks have been changed or remain the same following the rechecking process. Apr 28, 2026 06:58 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Rechecking & Revaluation Window Opens Soon After Result Students dissatisfied with their marks can apply for rechecking or revaluation within 2 to 3 days of result declaration. The application link will be made available on the official AHSEC portal, and students will need to pay the prescribed fee per subject. Apr 28, 2026 06:56 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What to Check on Your Marksheet After Download After downloading the provisional marksheet, students must carefully verify their name, father's name, date of birth, roll number, subject-wise marks, and overall result status. Any discrepancy must be immediately reported to the school or ASSEB. Apr 28, 2026 06:54 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: CM Himanta Confirmed Result via X Post Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially confirmed the result date through a post on X (formerly Twitter), stating that Higher Secondary results will be declared on April 28 and extending his best wishes to all students. Apr 28, 2026 06:52 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Provisional Marksheet vs Original Marksheet The result available online on the AHSEC portal is a provisional marksheet and not the final official document. Students must collect their original marksheet, pass certificate, and other documents from their respective schools a few days after the result is declared. Apr 28, 2026 06:48 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: How to check? Visit ahsec.assam.gov.in Click on 'HS Final Result 2026' link Select your stream Enter Roll Code, Roll Number, and Registration Number Complete CAPTCHA Submit. Your result will be displayed on screen. Download and save a copy immediately. Apr 28, 2026 06:46 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: What Details Do You Need to Check Your Result? tudents will need three key credentials to access their Assam HS Result 2026 online: their Roll Code, Roll Number, and Registration Number — all of which are printed on the admit card. Keep your admit card handy before results are declared. Apr 28, 2026 06:44 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Last year Pass Percentage Was 81.77% — What Will 2026 Bring? Last year, the Assam HS result recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.77% for a total of 3,02,613 students. With a larger batch of 3,30,744 students this year, all eyes will be on whether the pass percentage improves or dips in 2026 Apr 28, 2026 06:42 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results at DigiLocker Students may also be able to access their Assam HS 2026 marksheet through DigiLocker, the government's digital document wallet. Log in at digilocker.gov.in and navigate to the education section to find your result after official declaration. Apr 28, 2026 06:40 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Passing marks To pass the Assam HS Class 12 examination, students must secure at least 33% marks in every subject individually, in both theory and practical components. Additionally, they must also meet the overall aggregate requirement set by the board. Apr 28, 2026 06:36 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Practical Exams Were Held Before Theory Papers Before the main theory examinations began, ASSEB conducted practical examinations from January 27 to February 7, 2026 at all affiliated institutions. Students needed to pass both practical and theory components to be considered for the final result. Apr 28, 2026 06:34 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Exams Ran From February 11 to March 16, 2026 ASSEB Division-II conducted the Assam HS Final Examinations 2026 over a five-week period, from February 11 to March 16, 2026. The exams were held in two daily shifts — morning (9 AM to 12 noon) and afternoon (1:30 PM to 4:30 PM) — at 821 centres across the state. Apr 28, 2026 06:32 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Download the Upolobdha App ASSEB's official mobile app 'Upolobdha' — available free on Google Play Store — will be one of the fastest ways to check the result once the scorecard link goes live at 10:30 AM. Download it now to avoid the last-minute rush Apr 28, 2026 06:30 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Websites to check Students must bookmark the following official portals right now: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, asseb.in, and assamresult.in. Apr 28, 2026 06:28 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Confirmed Result on April 28 via X Post Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma officially announced on social media platform X: "Higher Secondary results will be declared on 28th April. My best wishes to all students appearing for the exam." This post confirmed what students had been waiting to hear for weeks. Apr 28, 2026 06:26 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: 7 AM Declaration, 10:30 AM Scorecard Link State Education Minister Ranoj Pegu has confirmed the two-step result process — the official result will be declared at a press conference at 7:00 AM on April 28, while the individual scorecard checking link on official portals will go live at 10:30 AM. Students must note both timings carefully Apr 28, 2026 06:24 AM IST Assam AHSEC HS 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: Results today Assam's Higher Secondary Class 12 Result 2026 is set to be declared today at 7:00 AM at a press conference. Individual scorecard links will be activated at 10:30 AM. Assam board Class 12 result Last year, the AHSEC Arts stream had the highest (2,30,091) number of students, followed by science with 57,724 students, Commerce with 17,869, and Vocational Education had 1,241 students. In the HS Arts stream, 81.03% of students passed; in Science, the pass rate was 84.88%; in Commerce, 82.18% of students passed. Meanwhile, students from the Vocational stream recorded a pass percentage of 68.55%.

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