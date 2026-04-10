Assam Board Class 10th HSLC Results 2026 Declared

Assam Board has declared the Class 10 Higher School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) 2026 exam results on the official websites. The Class 10 and Class 12 exams were held by the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB). The results can now be checked at the official websites of SEBA (Secondary Education Board of Assam) and ASSEB: sebaonline.org, asseb.in, and resultsassam.nic.in.

Read | Assam HSLC 10th Result 2026 Live Updates

Students can visit either of the official websites (site.sebaonline.org and asseb.in) to view their result, and then click on the tab that reads ‘HSLC Result 2026’. Enter the roll number and other login credentials, and the HSLC result will be displayed on the screen. Candidates can download or take a screenshot to save their scores for future reference.

Assam HSLC 10th Results 2026: How to check marks online

To pass the HSLC Assam Board exams, students must score a minimum of 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as aggregate. Those who fail to meet this criterion will be required to appear in the compartment exams. The dates for the same are expected to be released soon on the official websites. Last year, the HSLC compartment exams were conducted from May 23 to May 29, 2025. The result was declared on June 16. As per SEBA guidelines, the compartmental exams last year were open only for those students who had failed in a maximum of three subjects but had secured at least 170 marks in total. The compartment exams covered only the theory portion.

The Class 10 Assam Board exams had started on February 10, 2026, with the MIL/English exam and concluded on February 27, 2026. The Assam Board Class 10 matric exams for the theory papers were held for a duration of three hours for most papers. The first shift began at 9 am and continued till 12 noon, and the second shift was held between 1:30 pm and 4:30 pm. Five minutes of extra time were given before the start of the exam in both shifts to go through the question paper.

Last year, the Assam Board Class 10 theory exams were conducted between February 15 and March 3, and the practical exams were held on January 21 and 22. The HSLC result for these exams was declared on April 11, 2025. The overall pass percentage recorded was 63.98%. Around 4 lakhs students had appeared for the exams, out of which 2,70,471 students successfully cleared the exams. Amishi Saikia topped the Assam board Class 10 HSLC result with a score of 591 (98.50%) out of 600.

In 2024, the Class 10 exams were scheduled from February 16 to March 4, and the result was declared on April 20, 2024. The overall pass percentage stood at 75.7%.