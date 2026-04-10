Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check?

Additionally, the result link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, and students can access their marksheets using their roll number.

SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will likely declare the Assam Board Class 10th HSLC results on April 10, 2026. While the official time has not been announced yet, the results are expected to be released in the morning through a press conference, following which the scorecards will be made available online.

LIVE | Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely to be issued on April 10, latest updates here

Once declared, students will be able to check their Assam HSLC result 2026 on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Additionally, the result link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, and students can access their marksheets using their roll number.