Assam Board SEBA HSLC Class 10th Result 2026: When and where to check?

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SEBA Assam Board HSLC Result 2026: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will likely declare the Assam Board Class 10th HSLC results on April 10, 2026. While the official time has not been announced yet, the results are expected to be released in the morning through a press conference, following which the scorecards will be made available online.
LIVE | Assam HSLC Result 2026 likely to be issued on April 10, latest updates here
Once declared, students will be able to check their Assam HSLC result 2026 on the official websites — asseb.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in and assamresult.in. Additionally, the result link will also be available on resultsassam.nic.in, and students can access their marksheets using their roll number.
Assam Board Class 10th Result 2026: What time is it expected to release?
To check the result, candidates need to visit the official website, click on the HSLC result link, and enter their login credentials such as roll number and captcha code. The marksheet will appear on the screen, which can be downloaded for future reference. Students are advised to take a printout of the provisional marksheet until the original documents are issued by their schools.
In case of heavy traffic on the official websites, students can also access their results through DigiLocker. The board will release key details along with the result, including overall pass percentage, toppers list, and district-wise performance.
Big update for all Assam State School Education Board, Division-I students! Your Class X results will be available soon on DigiLocker.
Skip the paperwork and the long wait. Access your result securely and instantly with just a few taps.
No queues. No stress. Just success!… pic.twitter.com/6x5KXrBfS9
— DigiLocker (@digilocker_ind) April 9, 2026
Students must note that to pass the HSLC examination, they are required to secure the minimum qualifying marks as prescribed by the board. Those who fail to meet the criteria will be eligible to appear for compartment examinations, the schedule for which will be announced after the declaration of results.