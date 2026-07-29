Assam Board announces free issuance of educational documents for flood-affected students

HSLC or AHM Class 10 students can apply for duplicate copies through sebaservice.in. Whereas Assam Board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) students can access the documents online through the official ASSEB portal at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Jul 30, 2026 10:05 AM IST
Assam Board to provide education document free of costFlood-affected students can apply at the official ASSEB portals to get their documents free of cost (Photo: AI Generated)
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The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will issue duplicate copies of the important educational documents such as pass certificates, admit cards, marksheets and registration cards to all the students who were affected by the flood situation free of cost.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that students in the affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat will have the option to apply for duplicate copies of their educational documents without any fees.

As per the official notice released by the board on July 29, students can apply for duplicate copies of the Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam High Madrassa (AHM) or Class 10 students through sebaservice.in. Whereas Assam Board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) students can access the documents online through the official ASSEB portal at ahsec.assam.gov.in.

In its notice, the Assam Board also clarified that students are not required to upload any police report while applying on the online portal. In place of the police complaint, the board has instructed students to submit a self-certificate, declaring that they were affected by the recent floods in the region.

The board has informed that free issuance of the documents has been introduced on a temporary basis, only to provide relief for students who have been impacted by the ongoing natural disaster in the state.

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