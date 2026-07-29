Assam Board announces free issuance of educational documents for flood-affected students

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will issue duplicate copies of the important educational documents such as pass certificates, admit cards, marksheets and registration cards to all the students who were affected by the flood situation free of cost.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that students in the affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat will have the option to apply for duplicate copies of their educational documents without any fees.
As per the official notice released by the board on July 29, students can apply for duplicate copies of the Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam High Madrassa (AHM) or Class 10 students through sebaservice.in. Whereas Assam Board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) students can access the documents online through the official ASSEB portal at ahsec.assam.gov.in.
As I announced yesterday, the notification has been issued for the free issuance of duplicate admit cards, marksheets and other documents to flood affected students in the four districts.
No police report is required. A self-declaration will suffice.@ranojpeguassam pic.twitter.com/ecDKfjbeFF
— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 29, 2026
In its notice, the Assam Board also clarified that students are not required to upload any police report while applying on the online portal. In place of the police complaint, the board has instructed students to submit a self-certificate, declaring that they were affected by the recent floods in the region.
The board has informed that free issuance of the documents has been introduced on a temporary basis, only to provide relief for students who have been impacted by the ongoing natural disaster in the state.