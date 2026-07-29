Assam Board announces free issuance of educational documents for flood-affected students

Flood-affected students can apply at the official ASSEB portals to get their documents free of cost (Photo: AI Generated)

The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) will issue duplicate copies of the important educational documents such as pass certificates, admit cards, marksheets and registration cards to all the students who were affected by the flood situation free of cost.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier announced that students in the affected districts of Charaideo, Sivasagar, Jorhat, and Golaghat will have the option to apply for duplicate copies of their educational documents without any fees.

As per the official notice released by the board on July 29, students can apply for duplicate copies of the Assam Board High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC), Assam High Madrassa (AHM) or Class 10 students through sebaservice.in. Whereas Assam Board Class 12 Higher Secondary (HS) students can access the documents online through the official ASSEB portal at ahsec.assam.gov.in.