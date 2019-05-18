Assam board AHSEC HS results 2019: Date and time confirmed

Assam AHSEC HS results 2019 date and time: The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will declare the results of Class 12 examinations on Saturday, May 25 at 9 am. Speaking to indianexpress.com, secretary Kamal Gogoi said, “The results of the Higher Secondary final examination will be announced on May 25 at 9 am. The results will be available at all the official and partner websites.”

“This year, a total of 2,42,843 candidates have appeared for the AHSEC HSC exam, out of which 1,86,187 candidates appeared under arts stream, 37,455 candidates under science stream, 18,291 candidates under commerce stream, and 910 candidates under the vocational stream,” the secretary said.

Once declared, the results will be available at the websites hsinfo.in, ahsec.nic.in, indiaresults.com, knowyourresult.com, examresults.net, results.shiksha, exametc.com, schools9.com, assamresults.in, iresults.net, eduassam.com, assam.shiksha, assamonline.in.

The board is going to declare the results within 71 days from the completion of examination on March 14, 2019. “The evaluation process has been completed at 48 evaluation zones. The examination was conducted from February 12 to March 14, 2019 across 772 exam centres. The board has not conducted exams in 61 exam centres which were considered cheating prone,” said Gogoi.

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) has also introduced a mobile application through which students can check their results for HSLC and High Madrassa exams. Students can also check the results through several other results apps available at the google play store. To get the results via app, candidates have to pre-register their roll number.

This year, the Assam Board Class 10 result 2019 was declared on May 15. A total of 60.23 per cent students cleared the examination successfully, with the pass percentage of male stood at 62.69 per cent and female at 57.99 per cent. Meghashree Bora emerged as the topper with 594 marks followed by Pratyasha Medhi and Chinmoy Hazarika with 593 marks.